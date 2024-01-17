Ibadan explosion: Makinde blames illegal miners, promises accountability

An explosion that rocked Ibadan’s Bodija neighbourhood yesterday, causing widespread damage and casualties, has been attributed to illegally stored explosives by unauthorised miners, according to preliminary investigations by security agencies.

The blast centred around a building occupied by miners ripped through a swathe of the city, impacting the Governor’s Office, the state secretariat, the state parliament, and numerous residential areas.

Early reports suggested a grim toll, with estimates of up to 10 fatalities circulating. However, Governor Seyi Makinde, who swiftly visited the scene, clarified that two people had indeed died, while 77 others sustained injuries. The state government is covering medical care for the injured, with Makinde pledging additional support for those whose homes were affected.

“Those found culpable will be brought to book,” the Governor affirmed via Twitter, emphasizing ongoing investigations. Rescue efforts remain in full swing, with emergency services utilizing heavy machinery, ambulances, and medical personnel to navigate the devastation. Residents are urged to stay calm and avoid the immediate area to facilitate unobstructed rescue operations.

The blast’s impact extends beyond physical damage. Residents recount harrowing tales of near-death experiences, grappling with the aftermath’s shock and emotional trauma. Governor Makinde has acknowledged their plight, offering condolences to the bereaved and promising continued support for all affected.

While the investigation unfolds, questions linger about the presence of such explosive materials within a densely populated residential area. The incident underscores the urgency of addressing unregulated mining activities and their potential safety hazards.

As Ibadan grapples with the aftermath of this tragedy, the focus remains on supporting the victims, restoring normalcy, and ensuring accountability for those responsible. This developing story will be updated as further details emerge.