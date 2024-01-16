Explosion rocks Ibadan

Residents of Ibadan, Oyo State are reporting loud explosions in the Bódìjà part of the state.

Authorities in the state say they are on top of the situation. Relevant agencies are carrying out search and rescue operations at the scene of the incident. Residents of the State have also been urged to remain calm.

According to the police, the explosion occurred around Dejo Oyelese Street Bodija Ibadan around 7:44pm today Tuesday 17/01/2024.

“The cause of the explosion is unknown.Number of Dead and Injured yet unknown as search continues,” the Police said on X.

The police also said it had made “ample deployment” to the explosion site.

In videos now going viral online, thick smoke can be seen from far of rising from where has been described as the site of the explosion.

One video posted by Pulsenigeria on Instagram showed the aftermath of the explosion where doors of a restaurant was shattered.

Another post was made by @Willie Winehouse on X where he tweeted “I hear some people saying it’s gas explosion. As dangerous as it is, i honestly hope it’s not bomb. I will make videos to show damage tomorrow…”

Gbenro Adegbola and X user whose location reads: Ibadan, Nigeria, gathered that the explosion may have been from an illegal mining operation.

“I’m just hearing that it is from an illegal mining operation, around Bodija,” he wrote on the micro blogging site.

The Oyo State Government isbyet to state the cause of the explosion. However it has reassured residents of swift action.

“The Oyo State Government is aware of reports of an explosion in Ibadan. Residents are urged to remain calm as security agencies are investigating this to determine the source and cause of the incident,” the state’s official X handle tweeted Tuesday.

This is a developing story…