Ibadan explosion: Residents call for medical help, blood donation

Residents of Ibadan, leaving around the Dejo Oyelese Street in Bódìjà Ibadan are are battling the aftermath of an explosion whose cause is yet to be known.

According to eyewitnesses, there is an unknown

number of casualties.

“Several individuals have been injured in Adeyi, Awolowo Avenue, Ibadan, prompting local residents to urgently call on security agencies and emergency services for assistance in Oyo State,” Eons Intelligence posted on X, with videos from the site, Tuesday night.

“More persons discovered injured and several buildings around Bodija Estate substantially collapsed or damaged by the explosion believe to be from Gas plant along Aderinola Road, Bodija Estate at about 7:25pm today. Emergency responders now on ground.”

Olusina Ajdahun a medical practitioner and CEO of Lifebox Labs is among the people calling for blood donation to help the casualties.

“If you are a Medical personnel in Ibadan & close by. Please our help & assistance is needed at Adeyi Avenue, Bodija. There are serious casualties there,” he wrote on X @the_beardedsina, a few hours after the explosion.

“Please, If you are close to UCH, Ibadan. Head there.There is an urgent need for Blood, Blood donors and medical supplies. Please any help will be appreciated.”

Harvey Olufunmilayo @OurFavOnlineDoc, whose location reads: England, United Kingdom, also joined the appeal for blood donation, noting that from the videos of casualties alot of emergency surgeries may be required.

“It has now been confirmed by doctors on ground at UCH Ibadan that the casualties and victims of the Ibadan explosion are now arriving for emergency treatment,” he wrote.

“Please if you are in Ibadan, and you live close to UCH hospital; Please kindly go and donate blood 🩸 to help save the lives of the explosion victims.”

According to reports, parts of Ace Mall Bodija and Housing Central Mosque in the same area were affected.

Authorities in the state say they are on top of the situation. Relevant agencies are carrying out search and rescue operations at the scene of the incident. Residents of the State have also been urged to remain calm.

“The Oyo State Government is aware of reports of an explosion in Ibadan. Residents are urged to remain calm as security agencies are investigating this to determine the source and cause of the incident,” the state’s official X handle tweeted Tuesday.

The Oyo State Government is aware of reports of an explosion in Ibadan. Residents are urged to remain calm as security agencies are investigating this to determine the source and cause of the incident pic.twitter.com/cS04PCEnVo — Oyo State Government (@oyostategovt) January 16, 2024