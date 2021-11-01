I-invest leverages tech to provide safe investment opportunities, build savings culture

In line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s financial inclusion target as well as to promote an efficient savings culture among Nigerians, I-invest, a first-of-its-kind mobile application has provided a secure and safe platform for millions of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to invest in and secure their future.

Developed by Parthian Partners, an organisation regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), I-invest allows retail investors to conveniently buy and manage Eurobonds, Treasury Bills, Commercial Papers, Equities, and many more without the help of a broker on a secure platform.

Through the I-invest app, Nigerians are able to access a plethora of investments based on their risk appetite. Potential investors do not need banking officials, fill lengthy documents or spend valuable time in banking halls.

A major objective of the app is to enable Nigerians secure their future through investment, an objective that very much aligns with this year’s edition of the Nigeria Economic Summit (#NES27) themed, “Securing Our Future: The Fierce Urgency of Now,” held in Abuja.

Read also: Four key issues at stake as climate change summit begins

“The #NES27 theme, ‘Securing our Future’ can be realised through saving and investing for tomorrow hence I-invest has been designed to allow users do this in the most seamless and convenient way, for not only the user but for dependants as well.

The application is built by Nigerians to help Nigerians invest in Nigeria,” said Oluseye Olusoga, founder of I-invest and group managing director, Parthian Partners, while speaking at the Summit, stating that I-invest is leveraging technology for Nigerians to invest and build a savings culture.

Olusoga said the unique advantage of the App is the safety, ease-of-use and convenience, in addition to being regulated. According to him, the I-invest App is available for download on Google Play and Apple store.

“The impact of the application on the Nigerian economy is to create an environment where Nigerians are involved in the development of the country through their investments, instead of taking their money out of the country,” he stated.

Olusoga explained that the app allows Nigerians to invest in different sectors of the capital market in both Dollar and Naira instruments; ranging from mutual funds to fixed deposits with different banks.

“I-invest is an App for everything financial services in Nigeria, it even allows you to buy insurance. With the advent of BVN, we are taking the advantage of technology to be able to invest directly. Users can buy equities straight from the stock exchange, and Treasury Bills from any of the accredited banks, all from the mobile App,” said Olusoga.