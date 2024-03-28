Here’re 4 gated communities that define Ikoyi’s luxurious, exclusive lifestyle

Whenever and wherever the discussion is about upscale and exclusive real estate destinations in Nigeria, Ikoyi is mentioned first and others follow. This is a high-end neighbourhood in Lagos, Nigeria, known for its gated communities that offer luxury real estate options.

Some real estate buffs describe Ikoyi as a bankable address where exclusive gated communities provide secure and opulent living environment, complemented by a range of top-notch infrastructure, features, amenities, and a high-end lifestyle.

Four of these gated communities stand out and they are Banana Island, Parkview Estate, Osborne Foreshore Estate and Bourdillon Court. They epitomise luxury living, providing residents with a secure environment, upscale amenities, and a high-end lifestyle. Each community offers its unique features and attractions, catering to the discerning tastes of affluent individuals seeking exclusivity and comfort.

Banana Island:

Banana Island is a world-renowned gated community in Lagos, often considered Nigeria’s most affluent neighbourhood. It is a man-made island with the shape of natural banana. The island was developed on reclaimed land and offers a lavish lifestyle. The community boasts sprawling mansions, luxury apartments, and waterfront properties.

Besides the high self-worth and fulfillment which this enclave gives, the residents also enjoy amenities like 24/7 security, well-maintained roads, lush landscaping, recreational facilities, and proximity to high-end retail outlets, restaurants, and schools. The community exudes exclusivity and is home to influential individuals, celebrities, and top executives.

Parkview Estate:

Parkview Estate is another prestigious gated community located in Ikoyi. It is known for its serene and well-planned environment. Notwithstanding the little distortion which the estate has suffered, it offers a mix of luxury villas, townhouses, and apartments set amidst beautifully landscaped gardens.

Parkview Estate provides residents with round-the-clock security, well-paved roads, recreational parks, and a vibrant community centre. The location offers convenient access to high-quality educational institutions, shopping centres, and leisure facilities, making it a sought-after address for the affluent.

Osborne Foreshore Estate:

Osborne Foreshore Estate is a highbrow waterfront gated community in Ikoyi. It offers a range of upscale residential options, including luxury apartments, duplexes, and penthouses. The estate provides residents with 24/7 security, beautifully landscaped gardens, and scenic views of the Lagos Lagoon.

Osborne Foreshore offers amenities such as a clubhouse, swimming pool, gymnasium, and jogging tracks. Its proximity to prominent landmarks, upscale restaurants, and cultural attractions enhances the high-end lifestyle it offers. It is a destination for individuals with high sense of class and taste.

Bourdillon Court:

Bourdillon Court is also an exclusive gated community located on Bourdillon Road in Ikoyi. It features luxury apartments and townhouses designed with modern aesthetics and attention to detail. The community offers residents a secure environment with round-the-clock security, well-maintained infrastructure, and landscaped gardens.

Bourdillon Court provides amenities such as a swimming pool, fitness centre, children’s play area, and concierge services. Its prime location ensures easy access to business districts, leisure facilities, and high-end retail outlets.