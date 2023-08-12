Herbal medicine: Anambra places ban on advertisement

The Anambra state government has banned the state’s advertisement of all forms of herbal drugs.

Before the ban, the state was caricatured as a place where first visitors would be greeted with open advertisements of herbal medicine in motor parks and other strategic areas.

Herbal medicine (Agbo) are products from botanicals or plants used to treat diseases or maintain health. A medicinal product made from plants and used for curative or preventive purposes is a herbal supplement.

Many residents have often depended on herbal medicine, popularly called “Agbo”, for a long time as a remedy for various illnesses and diseases.

This is common for people living in rural settlements. Agbo has been used to cure many diseases and is prevalent in urban areas.

In recent times, however, attention has been brought to the increasing number of people suffering from Kidney failure. This has been attributed to the indiscriminate use of traditional medicines.

In a statement with that respect to the ban on open advertisement of herbal medicine in the state by the state Commissioner for Information, Paul Nwosu said that the government had mandated that all advertisements must be approved by the office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Herbal medicine and Pharmaceuticals before they could be displayed in any public space or media platform.