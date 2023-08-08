Anambra earned N2.8bn IGR in July, highest under Soludo

The Anambra State government earned N2.8 billion as internally generated revenue (IGR) in July 2023.

Greg Ezeilo Acting, chairman of Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AIRS), disclosed this during the state executive meeting in Awka on Monday.

This is the first time the state’s IGR got to N2.8 billion since Governor Charles Soludo assumed office on March 17, 2022, and two months after Ezeilo took over as the acting chairman of AIRS.

Recall that Richard Madiebo, the ex-chairman of AIRS, resigned on June 1, 2023, and Ezeilo was appointed the acting chairman of the establishment.

“Before I will continue, I would like to use the opportunity to give a report card of the IGR to the state governor and members of Exco in the month of July 2023.

“Notwithstanding the prayers and fasting of enemies not to exceed the projected N1.6 billion for July, the board was able to generate N2.8 billion,” Ezeilo said while addressing the Exco meeting.

According to him, after expenses, the money however came down to N2.5 billion.

A source said: “Members of the Exco erupted in jubilation and the governor was pleased with the performance.

“The governor approved all the requests Ezeilo made to improve the state internally generated revenue service of the state. With the success of the Ezeilo led-board in the last two months, the governor may likely approve his appointment as the substantive chairman.

“We are hoping by this week’s exco meeting on Wednesday, the governor will officially declare him as substantive chairman with a letter,” the source said.