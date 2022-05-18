Halogen retains global rating as Nigeria’s top security firm

Halogen Group, Nigeria’s leading security risk management organisation, has been declared the country’s most valuable contract security firm for the fifth time during the annual Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAS).

The award was presented to Halogen by the UK-based organisers of OSPAS at the recently concluded Securex Expo 2022 in Lagos.

The OSPAs is an internationally recognised award that acknowledges outstanding performance in the security sector in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Nigeria, Europe, and other parts of the world.

The award scheme recognizes and rewards companies, people, products, and services that have made significant contributions to Nigeria’s security sector while also demonstrating exceptional industry talent and innovation in various categories.

Halogen’s fifth consecutive victory in this series came after a top jury of seasoned private security experts named the company the nation’s best in the closely contested annual competition.

Wale Olaoye, group managing director, Halogen, described the award as a reflection of the company’s unending culture of excellence, as well as its focused investment in research, innovative technology, and capacity building.

Read also: How technology can build Nigeria’s security sector – Experts

“We are thrilled to have retained this prestigious endorsement for the fifth year in a row.” This is recognition for the world-class team Halogen Group has assembled. “With an unwavering commitment to our motto – safety in an open world,” Olaoye said, “we have kept our promise to continuously provide bespoke security solutions to our numerous clients.”

He also thanked the company’s board of directors, employees, and clients for their unwavering faith in the Halogen brand, noting that “Halogen is now in a new season of showcasing.” Its new solution delivery architecture is centred on technology.

The Halogen Group, founded in Nigeria three decades ago as Halogen Security Company Limited, is West Africa’s leading risk advisory and integrated security solutions provider.