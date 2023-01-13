Government has provided 83 road projects in tertiary institutions – Fashola

The Minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola has announced that the government, under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as provided 83 internal road intervention projects in various Federal tertiary institutions across the country.

Fashola disclosed this at the formal handover of 0.92 kilometres internal road project constructed in the Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) in Sokoto State.

Repreepresenting the ministry, the federal Controller of works, Sokoto state chapter, Kassim Maigwandu stated that in view of the importance of infrastructure to the learning environment and quality of education, the federal government remained committed to bridging the infrastructure gaps in the country, including those of institutions of learning.

He said, “we have successfully intervened in 64 internal road projects in various Federal tertiary institutions and handed over a total of 46 as at March 2022. Another 18 are now ready to be handed over, while 19 roads are currently being attended to in similar institutions across the country, making a total of 83.

“It is undebatable that quality of education will be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and the learning environment.”

He explained that the gap in infrastructure was being bridged steadily by a gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction on major highways, which had now reached the schools.

Read also: Appraising Sanwo-olu’s pledge on road and rail projects

As contained in a statement signed by Blessing Lere-Adams, director of press and public relations at the ministry, the project will benefit not only the students and the institution’s community but also provide jobs for youths, stating that 95 people were employed in the process of the construction of the road in the Teaching Hospital.

In his remark, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University Teaching Hospital Sokoto, Professor Anas Ahmed Sabir, represented by Usman Malami Aliyu, Chairman, the Medical Advisory Committee, said that the entire Hospital community were excited about the project.

He explained that the project has made a significant part of the hospital more accessible and motorable with asphalt road which has also given room for expansion in the hospital as new projects can easily be sighted along the road.

“The commissioning of this road project will obviously mark the beginning of other assessable and affordable health care services delivery to all Nigerians.

“The 0.95 km road in UDUTH links the new female students’ hostel; new Multipurpose Center; School of Nursing and Midwifery; Sewage treatment plant; Renal dialysis centre; Aminity ward and Nutritions unit among others,” he said.