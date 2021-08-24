Goodnight Yusuf Grillo

The history of contemporary art in Nigeria and Africa will not be complete without mentioning visual art greats such as Yusuf Grillo, Bruce Onobrakpeya, Ben Enwonwu, and Aina Onabolu.

But Yusuf Adebayo Grillo’s name also rings a bell. He is among the pioneers, a member of the Zaria Rebels that redefined art from the perspective of the classroom and he is also in the front roll of the contemporary African visual art Hall of Fame.

Of course, the creative ingenuity that adores his works is rare and also makes them sought-after at home and abroad.

Today, galleries, collectors of his works, auction houses, and most importantly, his students are missing him as the legendary artist passed away yesterday at 86 years.

There are many reasons to remember him. His works are known for the use of colour blue and natural settings.

Read also: Ben Enwonwu Foundation presents 4th edition of ‘Point of View’

Born in 1934 in the Brazilian Quarters of Lagos, Grillo, a professor of Visual Art, is skilled in the art of drawing and painting as well. The uniqueness of his paintings is his ability to combine Western art techniques with the traditional Yoruba sculpture feature.

As Nii Asamoah, his Ghanaian student, who runs a successful studio in Brussels said, “He taught me to embrace my culture and environment in my art as he is deeply influenced by the characteristics of traditional Yoruba philosophy and sculpture”.

Asamoah is one of the numerous students of Grillo, who served as head of the Department of Art and Printing at Yaba College of Technology for over twenty-five years, after extensive education in Nigeria and the UK.

Apart from his specific use of the color blue in his paintings, Grillo is a grandmaster of mosaic works.

From churches, universities, government buildings, and public buildings, his iconic stained glass and mosaic works speak volumes of the sheer creativity in his work, which many of his contemporaries and students try hard to imitate.

While in a hurry to meet your flight, take a moment to appreciate his mosaic works at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos, as well as the windows of St Dominic’s Catholic Church and All Saints Anglican Church both in Yaba, Lagos, which are all adorned by his works.

As Dauda Fakaye, one of his students, who is based in Osogbo once said, “Grillo is the grandfather and nobody has ever replicated his work or copied his style perfectly. He is in a world of his own”.

His successful career, spanning over 50 years also witnessed many solo and joint exhibitions in Africa, Europe, America, and Australia, while his works are across the world in museums, galleries, private homes, corporate organisations, and public spaces.

Grillo, who was the first president of the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA), died on Monday, August 23, 2021, at the Gbagada General Hospital in Lagos State after a brief illness and was buried the same day at the Atan Cemetery, Yaba, according to Islamic rites.

However, watch out for a full story on Yusuf Grillo soon.