Gombe plans overhaul of 2 schools with N171m

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, through the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), plans to renovate the Government Comprehensive Day Secondary School Deba and Government Junior Secondary School Dadin Kowa in Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area of the state.

Sixteen blocks of classrooms are to be completely overhauled at the Government Comprehensive Day Secondary School Deba, estimated to cost N45 million, while Government Junior Secondary School Dadin Kowa is to be renovated in addition to the construction of exams and dining halls, a hostel and the provision of water and electricity valued at over N126 million.

Speaking at the handing over of the two sites to the various contractors, the Gombe State Commissioner of Education, Habu Dahiru, warned that the state government will not tolerate any act that will undermine the standard and quality of the project.

He said the present administration of Governor Yahaya is committed to repositioning the education sector for the benefit of the younger generation, hence the declaration of a state of emergency in the sector.

Read Also: Benue schools loss millions worth items to hoodlums

Dahiru added that the Yahaya-led administration has concluded arrangements to build five legacy schools in Gombe, Akko, Kaltungo Yalmatu/Deba and Dukku Local Government Areas of the state.

“These legacy schools will be cosmopolitan in nature with State of the art facilities to make teaching and learning more conducive and effective with qualified and well trained teachers employed for optimal performance,” he said.

He appealed to teachers in the state not to cultivate the habit of missing classes, saying any teacher found wanting should have themselves to blame.

Earlier, the SUBEB chairman, Babaji Babadidi, said it was sad that past administrations in the state allowed schools across the state to deteriorate without any meaningful intervention to make them conducive for learning.

He praised the administration of Governor Yahaya for his resilience and duggedness towards ensuring that all institutions of learning in the state are given a facelift.

“The handing over of these schools to contractors for their complete overhaul marks another important milestone in the life of the present administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s march towards repositioning the education sector. As a one-time director in the Ministry of Education, I have seen interventions but none can be compared to the one we are witnessing at the moment,” Babadidi said.