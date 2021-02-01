Benue schools loss millions worth items to hoodlums

The Executive Chairman of Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Utse Joseph said Basic Schools in the state have lost items worth millions of naira to hoodlums who vandalise and make away with school items with a threat to lives of security personnel, staff and Head Teachers.

The SUBEB Chairman who made this known while supervising schools within the State capital, Makurdi said, 112 plastic chairs, 10 iron doors, 5 iron widows, a gate, computers and ceilings were removed and taken away by the hoodlums.

Utse who promised to treat all the challenges such as fencing of schools, provision of more furniture, amongst others raised by the Head Teachers, warned that any perpetrator of the evil will face the wrap of law if arrested.