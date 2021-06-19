Globacom identifies with Nigerian men on Fathers’ Day

As the world celebrates the International Father’s Day, Nigeria’s telecommunications giant, Globacom has issued a statement honouring fathers across the country, noting their contribution to national development.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Lagos by the company, it highlighted that “Since fathers are joint custodians of the family whose strength helps fuse the home together, they deserve to be acknowledged, celebrated and honoured for their phenomenal roles in their families and in society”.

The third Sunday of June every year is set aside by many countries, including Nigeria, to celebrate fathers and their sterling contributions to the family units.

The telecommunications firm further said that the International Fathers’ Day should not be a day to be marked with mere rhetoric but a day of appreciation of invaluable contributions of fathers to the growth, development and peace of the society.

