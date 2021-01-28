Giving.ng unveiled, offers N1m in grants to non-profits

Giving.ng, a reputable crowdfunding platform, reveals an upgraded platform that eases the burden of social impact fundraising for Non-Governmental Organisation (NGOs), alumni associations, individuals, and social enterprises across Nigeria.

The crowdfunding platform will be the first in Nigeria and the world to offer free fundraising services and give grants up to N1 million to non-profits and other fundraisers on it. Critical sectors of the economy such as health, education, food sufficiency and renewable energy can benefit from these grants.

Peju Ibekwe, Chief Executive Officer of Sterling One Foundation, an investor in the platform, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lagos. She explained that Giving.ng is a secure digital platform that enables well-meaning Nigerians and non-Nigerians across the globe to donate to causes they care about in a bid to benefit society. It allows the needy to get helpers through a secure and trusted platform.

The CEO said the platform was designed for fundraisers such as non-profits, alumni associations, social enterprises, and individuals passionate about a cause for which they intend to raise funds. “Giving.ng was designed to improve access to funding for non-profits, needy Nigerians, and increase access to grants for social enterprises. While the services offered by Giving.ng are free of charge, non-profits on the platform can also access up to N1 million grant to support their cause.”

She described Giving.ng as a trustworthy platform with relevant checks done to ensure funds raised are well utilised to give donors comfort. She added that in the past, NGOs that have raised funds on the platform include Kanu Heart Foundation, Slum2School and Dorcas Cancer Foundation, among others.

The upgraded platform has flexible donation options to meet the needs of various donors. They include Pay with Bank, Pay with Card, Pay with USSD, Pay with Transfer and international payments, making it easy for donors to give to causes they believe in and fundraisers to access funding from anywhere in the world.

Other benefits of the platform include an increased positive impact of social projects executed by fundraisers due to increased funding and ease of donation by donors from anywhere in the world.