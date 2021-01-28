BusinessDay
Cowrywise secures $3m pre-seed A funding to deepen wealth management in Nigeria, Africa

Edward Popoola and Razaq Ahmed, founders of Cowrywise

Nigeria’s wealth management platform, Cowrywise has secured a $3 million pre-seed A funding round to push its product offerings, complete a new investment management infrastructure, onboard more fund managers in Nigeria, broaden financial education program, and continue to hire top talent. The funding is led by US-based venture capital firm Quona Capital – first investment…

