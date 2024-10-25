Starlink reverses monthly subscription fee to N38,000

Starlink has reversed the price of monthly subscriptions in Nigeria weeks after a 97.37 percent fee hike to N75,000.

This is weeks after the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it did not approve the upward review of subscription packages by satellite internet providers.

“We were surprised that the company jumped the gun by announcing price changes after filing a request to the Commission seeking approval for price adjustment for which the Commission was yet to communicate a decision. The action of the company appears to be a contravention of Sections 108 and 111 of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003 and Starlink’s Licence Conditions regarding tariffs,” the regulator said in a now-withdrawn statement.

Starlink blamed rising inflation for the spike. “Due to excessive levels of inflation, the Starlink monthly service price will increase from current rates to the respective rates below: Standard (Residential) N75,000; mobile – regional (roam unlimited): N167,000; mobile – global (global roam): N717,000),” it said.

The new prices were supposed to take effect for old customers on October 31. Starlink’s price hike led to an uproar in the telecoms industry, which is seeking permission to implement new tariff prices for the first time in 11 years.

