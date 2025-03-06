Google has opened applications for the 2025 edition of its Hustle Academy program, designed to empower small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa.

The annual program will focus on AI-powered business training alongside the launch of a new season of the popular “Hustle Academy Brings You” speaker series.

SMBs across the continent often face significant hurdles ranging from limited access to funding, inadequate business resources, and a lack of specialised skills, which hinder their ability to scale and thrive.

Google’s Hustle Academy directly addresses these challenges by providing practical training, expert mentorship, and a robust entrepreneurial network, enabling SMBs to overcome obstacles and unlock their full potential.

Since 2022, Google’s Hustle Academy has provided critical support to over 15,000 SMBs who have completed the bootcamp. The 2025 program will further equip entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge needed to scale their businesses in today’s digital landscape.

“We are thrilled to launch the 2025 Hustle Academy, continuing our commitment to empowering African entrepreneurs,” said Kristy Grant, Head of B2B Marketing, SSA at Google.

“This year, we are reinforcing our focus on AI-powered business training, enabling SMBs to leverage cutting-edge technology for growth. We are also excited to bring back ‘Hustle Academy Brings You, ‘ featuring inspiring stories from successful African business leaders.”

The free, virtual Hustle Academy 2025 bootcamp will provide participants with in-depth training on AI Integration and core business fundamentals.

To qualify, these businesses must have been operating for at least one year in Kenya, Nigeria, or South Africa and be seeking to expand their business. Participants will benefit from expert mentorship, practical case studies, and networking opportunities.

