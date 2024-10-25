FITC plans to enhance digital learning platforms for knowledge growth

Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC) has disclosed plans to enhance its digital learning platforms, reinforcing leadership in knowledge solutions and innovation.

Philip Ikeazor, chairman of the FITC board of directors and deputy governor of Financial System Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), disclosed this at the institution’s 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held recently.

He noted FITC’s journey over the past four decades, highlighting the institution’s pivotal role in shaping the future of knowledge in Nigeria and beyond.

“As we celebrate over 40 years of FITC’s leadership in providing forward-thinking solutions, we are reminded of our steadfast commitment to excellence. Over the years, we have continued to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing landscape of the financial services sector, ensuring that our solutions remain relevant and impactful.”

He further emphasised the organisation’s dedication to knowledge sharing and transformation, adding, “Our success is anchored in our core values of service, excellence, agility, teamwork, and innovation. These values guide our operations and ensure that FITC consistently provides cutting-edge solutions that empower institutions and individuals alike.”

In her statement from the 2023 annual report themed, ‘Building The Future, Expanding The Knowledge Vista,’ Chizor Malize, FITC’s managing director and chief executive officer, also took the stage to highlight the institution’s remarkable strides in 2023 and outline strategic goals for the coming year. In her address, she acknowledged FITC’s unwavering dedication to driving change and innovation in the industry.

“I am delighted to present the 2023 achievements of FITC, a year defined by groundbreaking innovations and transformative initiatives that have positioned us as a future-ready organization. Our launch of the Future of Work Academy and the ESG & Sustainability Institute are key milestones in our quest to equip talent and organizations with the knowledge and tools to succeed in an ever-evolving world.” Reflecting on the global challenges faced in 2023, Malize added, “FITC met these challenges with resilience and innovation, actively setting new standards of excellence across the professional services landscape. Our focus on digitisation, sustainability, and operational efficiency has solidified our position as a leader in the knowledge sector.”

She also pointed out that the institution’s success was made possible by strategic partnerships and collaborations with key stakeholders, including the CBN, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), and other regulatory bodies.

The 40th AGM celebrated several notable accomplishments in 2023, including the launch of the Future of Work Academy (FOWA), an initiative that has expanded FITC’s product offerings with nine specialised schools aimed at improving employability and leadership skills. The meeting also highlighted the launch of the ESG & Sustainability Institute, a significant step in promoting sustainable business practices across the financial services and allied sectors.

Looking ahead, FITC’s strategic focus includes strengthening global partnerships, enhancing its digital learning platforms, and launching the FITC Talent-as-a-Service solution to connect businesses with top-tier talent.

Malize also revealed new initiatives, including the FITC Coding for Girls programme, aimed at empowering the next generation of female tech leaders, and the completion of the FITC Innovation/Tech Hub for tech talent development.

Malize stated “Together with our board of directors, partners, and stakeholders, we will continue to build a future defined by sustainable growth, innovation, and excellence. The best is yet to come.”

