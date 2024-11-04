Ghana among top 20 countries Nigerians aspire to move

With growing global mobility, Nigerians are actively exploring relocation and travel options worldwide. An analysis of search logs over the past two years reveals fascinating trends in the preferred destinations among Nigerians.

This data, gathered from Numbeo, a popular cost-of-living and quality-of-life platform, shows where Nigerians are looking to move, visit, or invest in new experiences.

Each country on this list reflects specific interests and motivations among Nigerian residents. These include considerations for education, job opportunities, family connections, and lifestyle.

Here are Nigeria’s top 20 most searched destinations

1. United Kingdom – 16.81%

The United Kingdom ranks as the most searched destination. As a commonwealth country with historic ties to Nigeria, the UK continues to attract Nigerians for its educational opportunities, diverse job market, and Nigerian communities spread across major cities. London, in particular, serves as a major pull factor, offering a balance between familiarity and opportunity.

2. Canada – 15.40%

Canada’s progressive immigration policies and welcoming environment make it a highly sought-after destination. Many Nigerians view Canada as a top choice for relocation, especially for education and employment. Cities like Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary have become hubs for Nigerian immigrants, providing support networks and promising career paths.

3. United States – 7.66%

The United States is another popular destination for Nigerians, though with a lower percentage than the UK and Canada. For Nigerians, the US presents a range of opportunities in education, business, and technology. Major cities such as New York, Houston, and Atlanta house vibrant Nigerian communities, making the transition easier for those relocating.

4. Germany – 3.16%

Germany’s appeal lies in its economic stability and strong job market. With growing recognition of Germany’s role in sectors like engineering, healthcare, and education, Nigerians are exploring cities like Berlin and Munich for long-term opportunities. Germany also attracts those interested in learning new languages and integrating into a different European culture.

5. Australia – 2.10%

Australia is gaining interest for its high quality of life and balanced work environments. Nigerian interest in Australia often centres on cities like Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth, which are known for their strong job markets and education systems.

6. United Arab Emirates – 2.03%

Dubai remains a major draw within the UAE, offering numerous career opportunities and a relatively close distance to Nigeria. Nigerians see the UAE as an appealing destination for business, luxury, and tourism, with many exploring short-term visits and relocation possibilities.

7. Luxembourg – 1.99%

Though a smaller country, Luxembourg is catching Nigerian interest due to its high-income economy and strong financial sector. Nigerians with interests in finance and international banking are drawn to Luxembourg’s unique appeal as a gateway to Europe.

8. Ireland – 1.91%

Ireland is becoming an attractive destination for Nigerians seeking educational opportunities and a high quality of life. With growing Nigerian communities in cities like Dublin, Ireland offers a supportive environment for newcomers and a pathway to EU residency.

9. Portugal – 1.74%

Portugal’s visa programmes, scenic beauty, and moderate cost of living make it appealing for Nigerians looking to retire or experience Europe. The country’s coastal cities like Lisbon and Porto are notable for their relaxed lifestyles and welcoming communities.

10. South Africa – 1.50%

South Africa stands out as the top African destination on this list. The country’s economic infrastructure, combined with its proximity to Nigeria, makes it a practical choice for Nigerians interested in exploring new ventures within Africa.

11. Netherlands – 1.40%

The Netherlands attracts Nigerians with its vibrant economy, renowned educational institutions, and high quality of life. Nigerian professionals and students find opportunities in cities like Amsterdam, known for its diverse international community.

12. Sweden – 1.32%

Sweden offers Nigerians a stable economy and a high standard of living. As a hub for innovation and technology, Sweden appeals to Nigerians looking to expand in fields like IT and engineering.

13. Finland – 1.29%

Finland is gaining popularity for its education system and focus on family-friendly policies. Nigerians interested in quality education and unique cultural experiences find Finland an interesting choice for relocation.

14. Poland – 1.27%

Poland’s growing economy and relatively affordable living costs attract Nigerians seeking career development in Europe. Cities like Warsaw offer opportunities in sectors like finance, technology, and manufacturing.

15. Turkey – 1.26%

Turkey appeals to Nigerians as both a travel destination and a potential base for business. With its historic cities like Istanbul, Turkey bridges Europe and Asia, offering a blend of cultures.

16. France – 1.26%

France is a long-standing destination of interest for Nigerians, particularly for students and professionals. The appeal of French culture, cuisine, and cities like Paris and Marseille adds to France’s position as a desired location.

17. Spain – 1.17%

Spain’s warm climate and rich culture make it attractive for Nigerians looking to experience European life. Cities like Barcelona and Madrid have become popular for both tourism and relocation.

18. Ghana – 1.03%

Ghana is the second African country on this list. With strong historical ties and similar cultural elements, Ghana remains an attractive option for Nigerians exploring travel and business within Africa.

19. Czech Republic – 1.03%

The Czech Republic offers Nigerians affordable living costs and strong educational institutions. Prague’s beauty and the country’s central location in Europe add to its appeal as a base for education and travel.

20. Russia – 1.02%

While relatively low on the list, Russia attracts Nigerians with its educational opportunities, particularly in fields like medicine and engineering. Cities like Moscow and St. Petersburg offer Nigerians a unique cultural and educational experience.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

