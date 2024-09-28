Best 5 countries to raise a family – Report

Raising a family in Africa involves considering factors like healthcare, education, safety, and living conditions. The top African countries for this have made progress in these areas despite facing distinct challenges.

According to U.S. News & World Report, the rankings are based on global perceptions of 73 country attributes relevant to modern nation success, as surveyed by nearly 17,000 people across 89 nations. Countries were scored on attributes like entrepreneurship, quality of life, social purpose, and cultural influence, with scores converted into a comparable scale.

Subrankings were determined by averaging attribute scores, and their weights were tied to 2023 GDP at purchasing power parity per capita. The Movers subranking is based on the BrandAsset Valuator Model, predicting GDP-PPP growth for 2028. Subranking weights vary slightly from previous years due to updated GDP data.

These rankings reflect their efforts to improve environments for families to thrive. Each of these countries continues working to enhance the quality of life, making them viable options for families seeking stability and opportunity.

Here are the top 5 countries to raise a family

1. Morocco: Global rank 52

Morocco ranks highest among African nations at 52nd globally for the best countries to raise a family. The country’s position reflects several factors, including its healthcare system, education, safety, and family support policies. The Moroccan government has invested in improving access to affordable healthcare, while its education sector has seen growth in both public and private school enrollment.

Additionally, Morocco’s infrastructure supports family life, with efforts to develop urban centres and transport networks. The legal framework also supports parental leave and family-oriented policies, making the country a favourable environment for families to thrive.

2. South Africa: Global rank 60

South Africa is the second African country on the list, ranking 60th globally. As the continent’s most industrialized nation, South Africa offers families access to a broad range of services, including advanced healthcare, quality education, and cultural amenities. Major cities such as Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban have schools that follow international standards, alongside a robust public education system.

The healthcare sector offers both private and public services, with private healthcare facilities providing high standards of medical care. However, safety concerns in certain urban areas remain a consideration for families. Nonetheless, the country’s diverse economy and social infrastructure provide families with ample opportunities for employment and recreation.

3. Egypt: Global rank 64

Egypt ranks 64th globally and has long been a focal point in North Africa and the Middle East. For families, Egypt’s emphasis on education is one of its defining attributes, with numerous public and private schools available. The country has a large youth population, driving demand for education and family-friendly services. Healthcare has also seen significant improvements in recent years, though disparities between urban and rural areas persist.

Cairo, the capital, offers a wide range of family-oriented activities, including cultural landmarks, parks, and shopping centres. The country’s cost of living, particularly in housing, is relatively affordable compared to other regions, making it an attractive option for families.

4. Kenya: Global rank 70

Kenya ranks 70th globally and stands out as East Africa’s most prominent economy. The country has been working to improve the quality of life for its population, with significant progress in education and healthcare. Nairobi, the capital, has become a hub for international organizations, bringing with it a rise in quality education facilities and international schools.

Kenya’s healthcare sector is improving, with both public and private facilities providing varying levels of service. The country also has a large expatriate community, and many neighbourhoods cater to family-oriented lifestyles, offering playgrounds, schools, and shopping centres. However, the country faces challenges in infrastructure development, especially in rural areas.

5. Tunisia: Global rank 71

Tunisia closes the list at 71st globally, reflecting its strong focus on education and healthcare. Tunisia has a well-developed education system, with universal access to primary and secondary schooling. The country also places a high value on women’s rights and gender equality, which contributes to an overall family-friendly environment.

Healthcare in Tunisia is relatively accessible, with both public and private sectors offering comprehensive medical services. The country’s cities, especially Tunis, provide various recreational options for families, including parks, museums, and cultural centres. The cost of living remains manageable for most families, with affordable housing and transport systems available.

