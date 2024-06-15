Many countries worldwide offer parent visas, facilitating family reunions and enabling loved ones to reside together.

These visas streamline the immigration process for parents of individuals residing in these countries, allowing them to join their children and families in their country of residence.

Typically, these visas come with specific requirements and application procedures. Nevertheless, they serve as a crucial means for families to unite and forge lasting memories in their new home country.

Here are 5 countries offering parent visas for reunions

New Zealand

In New Zealand, the Parent Resident Visa provides an avenue for residents and citizens to sponsor their parents for residency. Eligibility for this visa hinges upon the sponsoring New Zealand resident meeting income requirements and committing to sponsor their parents. This visa affords the privilege to live, work, and study in New Zealand, with the option to include partners in the residence application.

The application process commences with the submission of an Expression of Interest (EOI). Upon selection, Immigration New Zealand (INZ) issues an Invitation To Apply (ITA). Only individuals who receive an ITA are eligible to proceed with the residence application. It is imperative to note that the residence application must be lodged within four months of receiving the ITA.

Australia

Australia has introduced a Parent Visa category and amended the Migration Bill to simplify the process of family reunification. To qualify, applicants must have a child who is either an Australian citizen, a permanent resident, or an eligible New Zealand citizen, and who has resided in Australia for at least two years before the application. Additionally, the parent must act as a sponsor.

Initially, the Parent Visa grants temporary residency for two years, with the option to later transition to permanent residency. These measures aim to facilitate smoother family reunification processes in Australia.

Canada

Canada offers two types of parent visas, the Super Visa and the Parents and Grandparents Program. The Super Visa serves as a temporary solution for parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens or permanent residents. It allows for multiple entries over ten years, with each stay permitted for up to two years. A crucial condition for obtaining this visa is financial backing from the child or grandchild.

On the other hand, the Parents and Grandparents Program entails stricter requirements but offers the visa holder the opportunity to live and work in Canada. This program provides a more permanent option for parents and grandparents wishing to join their family members in Canada.

United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, parents are eligible to apply for a visa known as a family visa under specific conditions. To qualify, the child must be under 18 years old and either a British citizen or a permanent resident who has resided in the UK continuously for seven years.

Active engagement in the child’s upbringing demonstrated through involvement in school activities and healthcare decisions, is a prerequisite for obtaining this visa. Initially, the family visa is granted for 2.5 years, with the possibility of an extension thereafter.

Germany

Germany offers a specialized Family Reunion Visa to facilitate family reunification. This visa is designed for parents of individuals from non-European countries who are residing in Germany, provided that these parents hold citizenship from the European Union, the European Economic Area, or the European Free Trade Association.

Relatives and partners of eligible individuals can also apply for this visa, granting them the opportunity to live and work in Germany without requiring separate work or residence permits.