Programming languages continue to evolve, reflecting the nature of technology and the job market in 2024. As businesses rely on digital solutions and software development, the demand for skilled programmers remains high. However, not all programming languages yield the same financial rewards.

Various factors, including industry demand, regional trends, and language complexity, influence salary potential. This year, several programming languages have emerged as lucrative for developers, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence, data science, and web development.

Understanding which languages offer the highest earning potential is essential for aspiring programmers and seasoned professionals, as it enables informed decisions about skill development and career paths.

According to Pesto, here are the 10 highest-paying programming languages in 2024

Rust

Rust is used in system programming, embedded systems, and for developing high-performance web applications through WebAssembly, with developers typically earning between £130,000 and £150,000 annually due to its focus on performance and memory safety, which are essential for system-level programming, making these developers highly sought after; furthermore, Rust’s increasing popularity in system programming, embedded systems, and blockchain technologies underscores its demand in high-stakes projects.

Go (Golang)

Go is primarily used in cloud services, DevOps tools, and scalable network applications, with developers earning between £120,000 and £140,000 annually due to its efficiency in developing cloud services and server-side applications, which contributes to its high earning potential; moreover, the demand for Go developers is driven by its extensive use in cloud computing, DevOps, and backend development, with significant reliance from companies like Google.

Scala

Scala is often employed in data-intensive applications, web development through the Play framework, and concurrency management using Akka, with developers earning between £115,000 and £135,000 annually, reflecting the language’s application in big data processing and analytics, which elevates its market value; additionally, demand for Scala is sustained by its frameworks, which facilitate the development of scalable and high-performance systems.

Kotlin

Kotlin is widely used in Android development, web applications through Kotlin/JS, and enterprise applications due to its interoperability with Java, with developers earning between £110,000 and £130,000 annually because of Kotlin’s official support from Google for Android development and its modern syntax, which enhances its appeal for both mobile and server-side applications; furthermore, the growing community and significant use in Android development ensure a steady demand for Kotlin developers.

TypeScript

TypeScript is commonly utilised in web development, server-side applications using Node.js, and large-scale projects where code quality is paramount, with developers earning between £105,000 and £125,000 annually due to TypeScript’s enhancements over JavaScript, which make it preferable for developing robust and maintainable web applications; the error detection and tool support that TypeScript offers increase its necessity in large projects, thus driving demand for developers skilled in this language.

Swift

Swift is predominantly used in iOS and macOS development, as well as for backend services, with developers earning between £100,000 and £120,000 annually due to Swift’s significance in developing applications for Apple platforms, which underscores its market value; the performance of Swift also makes it a preferred choice for creating smooth applications, essential for user experiences on mobile and desktop devices.

Ruby

Ruby is primarily employed in web development with the Ruby on Rails framework, rapid prototyping, and automation scripting, with developers typically earning between £95,000 and £115,000 annually as the Ruby on Rails framework accelerates development cycles, making Ruby a popular choice among startups; its value in web development, particularly for rapid prototyping capabilities, contributes to ongoing demand.

Python

Python is extensively used in web development, data analysis, machine learning, and task automation, with developers earning between £90,000 and £110,000 annually due to Python’s versatility, which allows it to be applied in various fields such as data science and web development; the broad use of Python in data analysis, machine learning, and web applications ensures a steady demand for proficient developers.

JavaScript

JavaScript is primarily utilised in front-end development, back-end development through Node.js, and full-stack development, with developers earning between £85,000 and £105,000 annually as JavaScript’s role in enabling dynamic web content is crucial for modern web applications; the demand for JavaScript is propelled by its frameworks like React and Angular, which are essential for full-stack development.

Java

Java is commonly used in enterprise applications, Android development, and web applications through various frameworks such as Spring, with developers earning between £80,000 and £100,000 annually due to Java’s stability and scalability, which are critical for developing robust enterprise applications; the performance and extensive libraries of Java contribute to its continued preference for complex systems and Android application development.

