5 highest paying bachelor’s degrees to pursue in 2024 — Research

Bachelor’s degrees offer strong earning potential and align with growing industry needs in 2024. These fields are relevant to the expanding technology, sustainability, and healthcare sectors, providing solid career opportunities and long-term growth. These degrees present diverse career paths, making them important choices for students entering the workforce.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) identified the fastest-growing occupations from 2023 to 2033, including wind turbine service technicians, solar photovoltaic installers, nurse practitioners, data scientists, and information security analysts. Salaries for these roles range from $48,000 to $145,000 annually.

Relevant bachelor’s degrees for these jobs include those in renewable energy, nursing, data science, and cybersecurity. However, many professionals achieve success through associate degrees, certifications, hands-on experience, and ongoing training, providing multiple pathways into these careers.

According to a list compiled by Forbes, here are the top 5 highest paying bachelor’s degrees to pursue in 2024

1. Bachelor of Science in Renewable Energy/Sustainable Energy

The increasing focus on climate change and sustainability has made renewable energy a crucial industry. A Bachelor of Science in Renewable Energy or Sustainable Energy opens opportunities in various green energy-related fields. While an associate degree can lead to entry-level roles, such as a wind turbine service technician, a bachelor’s degree provides broader career prospects. Graduates can pursue consulting roles or more advanced positions in sustainability and green energy sectors. The demand for professionals in these fields continues to grow as the world shifts toward more sustainable practices.

2. Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Electrical engineering is a versatile field with applications in various industries, including renewable energy. While roles like solar photovoltaic installer typically require an associate degree or technical certification, having a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering offers an advantage. This degree equips graduates with the knowledge to work in high-paying fields such as broadcast engineering, machine learning, and software engineering. The flexibility of this degree allows graduates to work in both traditional electrical engineering roles and emerging technologies, making it a valuable asset in the job market.

3. Bachelor of Science in Nursing

A Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) qualifies graduates to become registered nurses (RNs), one of the most in-demand healthcare roles. RNs work in a variety of healthcare settings, including hospitals, private clinics, and home care. For those looking to advance their careers, obtaining a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) can lead to higher-level positions, such as nurse practitioner. Specializations within nursing, such as family health or women’s health, further enhance career prospects and earning potential. Nursing remains a stable and rewarding career path with significant growth opportunities.

4. Bachelor of Science in Data Science, Computer Science, Statistics, or Mathematics

STEM fields continue to dominate high-paying careers, with degrees in data science, computer science, statistics, and mathematics offering strong job prospects. These degrees lead to roles in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence (AI) engineering, data analysis, and financial analytics. The demand for professionals with these skills continues to rise, driven by the increasing reliance on data and technology in various industries. Graduates with these degrees are well-positioned for careers that offer both high salaries and long-term job security.

5. Bachelor of Science in Information Systems, Information Technology, or Cybersecurity

The growing importance of cybersecurity in today’s digital landscape makes this field one of the highest-paying in 2024. A Bachelor of Science in Information Systems, Information Technology, or Cybersecurity can lead to roles such as cybersecurity analyst, security architect, information systems manager, or digital forensic analyst. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects a 33% growth in cybersecurity roles, with a median salary of around $120,000. This field offers strong job stability and significant earning potential, as the need for secure information systems continues to increase across all sectors.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.