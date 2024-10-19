The world’s smallest countries, often referred to as microstates, offer a glimpse into diverse cultures, histories, and landscapes despite their size.

These nations, characterised by their limited land area and population, showcase a range of governance, economic structures, and social systems. From landlocked enclaves to island nations, each of these territories possesses its own distinct identity.

While the world has a total of 195 countries, many are considerably smaller in area, often overshadowed by their larger counterparts.

According to Forbes India, here are the top 10 smallest countries in the world

Vatican City

With a population of 497 and the Euro as its currency, Vatican City, covering an area of 0.44 sq km, is the smallest independent state in the world by both size and population. It serves as the spiritual and administrative centre of the Catholic Church, with notable landmarks including St. Peter’s Basilica and the Vatican Museums, which house religious and artistic works such as the Sistine Chapel ceiling.

Monaco

Monaco, with a population of 38,587 and the Euro as its currency, occupies an area of 1.95 sq km and is situated along the French Riviera. Known for its casinos and the Grand Prix circuit, it combines modern infrastructure with cultural heritage, bordered by the Mediterranean coastline.

Nauru

Nauru, an island nation in the Pacific Ocean with a population of 11,947, covers an area of 21 sq km and uses the Australian Dollar as its currency. Historically a hub for phosphate mining, the country now draws interest with its coral reefs and beaches.

Tuvalu

Tuvalu, with a population of 9,646 and its currency being the Tuvaluan Dollar, consists of atolls in the South Pacific Ocean and covers an area of 26 sq km. Its economy relies on fishing, remittances, and aid, and its remote location contributes to it being one of the least visited countries in the world.

San Marino

San Marino, with a population of 33,581 and the Euro as its currency, occupies an area of 61 sq km and is the world’s oldest republic, located in northern Italy. Its economy relies on tourism and banking, and it is known for its rich cultural heritage and history.

Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein, with a population of 39,870 and the Swiss Franc as its currency, covers an area of 160 sq km and lies between Switzerland and Austria. Its economy is based on banking, industry, and winter tourism, and it is also known for its mediaeval castles.

Marshall Islands

The Marshall Islands, with a population of 37,548 and the United States Dollar as its currency, consist of coral atolls in the Pacific and cover an area of 181 sq km. The economy depends on fishing and agriculture, and the islands have a history marked by nuclear testing during the 20th century.

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Kitts and Nevis, with a population of 46,843 and using the East Caribbean Dollar, occupy an area of 261 sq km and are two islands in the Caribbean Sea. Their economy is based on tourism, sugar production, and financial services, and the islands have a colonial history tied to European powers.

Maldives

The Maldives, with a population of 527,799 and the Maldivian Rufiyaa as its currency, is made up of coral islands in the Indian Ocean and covers an area of 298 sq km. Tourism is the dominant sector in the economy, with fishing also playing a significant role in the livelihoods of its residents.

Malta

Malta, with a population of 539,607 and the Maltese Lira as its currency, occupies an area of 316 sq km and is located in the Mediterranean Sea. With a long history influenced by various civilisations, its economy relies on tourism, manufacturing, and financial services.

