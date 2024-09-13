Ten African countries with the smallest labour force

Some African countries, with their varying labour force sizes, illustrate the continent’s economic diversity. While nations like Nigeria and South Africa benefit from large workforces driving robust economies, others, such as Gabon and Namibia, have smaller labour forces that reflect different economic and political conditions.

The size of a labour force often mirrors broader economic factors, including reliance on specific industries and recovery from conflict.

Addressing issues like poverty, inequality, and unemployment can be more challenging in countries with smaller labour forces.

Africa’s youthful population holds potential for growth through education, skill development, and job creation, which can enhance living standards and reduce poverty. A strong labour force can also boost competitiveness, attract foreign investment, and integrate countries into global value chains, supporting overall economic development.

Read also: Top 10 African countries with largest labour force strength

While Africa has significant human capital, some countries struggle with smaller populations and labour forces, impacting their economic progress and market dynamics.

According to Global Firepower, here are the top 10 African countries with the smallest labour force strength

1. Gabon with a labour force of approximately 718,400, stands at the top of the list. Known for its oil reserves and rich natural resources, has a relatively small labour force compared to its regional counterparts. Gabon’s economy is heavily reliant on oil, which means a substantial portion of its economic activity is concentrated in the extractive sector.

2. Namibia’s labour force totals around 939,000. Namibia is renowned for its mineral resources, including uranium and diamonds. Despite its wealth of resources, Namibia’s labour force is constrained by a combination of factors, including a relatively small population and the specialized nature of its mining industry.

Read also: Top 10 African countries with the highest worker stress rate

3. Botswana with a labour force of 1,050,000, Botswana ranks third on this list. Botswana has experienced notable economic growth, largely driven by diamond mining and tourism. However, its small population and high level of capital-intensive industries mean that the labour force remains relatively modest.

4. Mauritania’s labour force is about 1,197,000. Its economy is supported by mining, particularly iron ore, as well as agriculture and fishing. The country’s labour force size is influenced by its economic structure, which relies on industries that require fewer workers compared to more labour-intensive sectors.

Read also: 10 countries in Africa with the lowest worker stress rate

5. Eritrea, with a labour force of 1,675,000, ranks fifth. This nation has faced economic challenges, including a long-standing conflict with Ethiopia and ongoing political issues. The size of Eritrea’s labour force reflects its economic difficulties and the limited opportunities available for employment in various sectors.

6. The Central African Republic (CAR) has a labour force of approximately 2,015,000. Despite its rich natural resources, including diamonds and gold, CAR’s labour force is constrained by political instability and ongoing conflict. These issues have hampered economic development and affected the overall size of the labour force.

7. The Republic of Congo with a labour force of 2,268,000 is seventh on the list. The country’s economy is largely based on oil and gas, with a significant portion of the labour force engaged in these sectors. However, political instability and infrastructure challenges limit the expansion of the labour force beyond the extractive industries.

Read also: 25 jobs on the brink of machine takeover

8. Libya’s labour force totals about 2,280,000. This country is rich in oil reserves and has seen fluctuations in its labour market due to political instability and conflict. The oil industry dominates the economy, which impacts the size and distribution of the labour force.

9. Liberia with a labour force of 2,289,000 ranks ninth. The country’s labour force is influenced by its post-conflict recovery and economic development. While Liberia has significant resources and potential, its labour market remains relatively small compared to other African nations, largely due to historical challenges and slower economic growth.

10. Sierra Leone, with a labour force of 2,858,000, rounds out the list. The country has faced its own set of economic challenges, including a civil war and recent health crises. Despite these issues, Sierra Leone’s labour force is larger compared to the other nations on this list, reflecting a somewhat more diversified economy with sectors such as mining and agriculture.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.