Nauru: The tiny nation in the Pacific without a capital

Nauru, a small tropical island in the Pacific Ocean, is the world’s smallest island nation. Covering just 8.1 square miles, Nauru ranks as the third-smallest country globally. Despite its small size, it does not have an official capital city.

Instead, the island is divided into 14 districts, none large enough to be classified as a city. Yaren, a district on Nauru’s southern coast, functions as the seat of government, where the parliament and key administrative offices are based.

The island, originally called Pleasant Island, has a long history, with its first settlers arriving thousands of years ago from Micronesia and Polynesia. Nauru’s modern history includes periods of colonisation under German, British, and Australian control.

It gained independence in 1968, marking the start of a new chapter for its people. During the 20th century, Nauru’s economy flourished due to its rich phosphate reserves, which were heavily mined. For a time, the island was one of the wealthiest countries per capita.

However, the depletion of phosphate significantly impacted Nauru. The extensive mining operations left much of the island’s interior uninhabitable, causing environmental degradation.

Today, Nauru faces economic challenges and depends on foreign aid and its role as a host for Australia’s offshore immigration detention centre. Despite these difficulties, Nauru’s small population of just over 10,000 people remains resilient. Most residents live along the coast, where fishing and subsistence farming are important for daily life.

While the interior is largely barren due to mining activities, Nauru’s coastal areas remain habitable. The island’s community is tightly knit, with close social ties fostered by its small population.

Nauru’s way of life stands in contrast to larger nations, offering a slower pace without the pressure of urban development.

Though Nauru faces ongoing economic and environmental challenges, its history and culture are distinctive, and its people continue to adapt to their circumstances. The island remains a unique part of the Pacific region, with its past shaping its present reality.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

