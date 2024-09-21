See the list of the 25 best countries in the world in 2024

The concept of the best countries in the world can vary greatly depending on individual perspectives, needs, and preferences. Each country offers its own unique set of experiences, shaped by geography, culture, history, and societal structures.

Personal values and individual preferences often shape what makes a country stand out, influencing choices about where to live, work, or visit.

According to U.S. News & World Report, the study and ranking model for the Best Countries list was developed in collaboration with global marketing firm WPP, using its BAV brand analytics tool, and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, led by Professor David Reibstein.

The report model evaluated 73 attributes relevant to the success of modern nations, based on a survey of nearly 17,000 participants globally. Each country was scored on these attributes, and the scores were grouped into 10 thematic subrankings, such as Adventure, Agility, and Quality of Life.

The report further states the weight of each subranking in the overall score was aligned with factors like 2023 GDP at purchasing power parity per capita, ensuring a comprehensive measure of national success.

Here are the 25 best countries in the world in 2024

25. Qatar

Qatar’s global standing has increased in recent years due to economic growth driven by its oil and natural gas reserves. Its cultural heritage, modern infrastructure, and investment in education have positioned Qatar as a forward-looking nation. The country gained international attention by hosting events like the 2022 FIFA World Cup, showcasing its soft power.

24. Ireland

Ireland’s growing tech industry and economy have secured its place among the top countries. Known for its healthcare and education systems, Ireland also attracts visitors with its landscapes and cultural heritage. Its business environment has encouraged major tech companies to establish headquarters there.

23. Belgium

Belgium combines modernity and history, with Brussels as the seat of the European Union and NATO. The country has a cultural scene, with medieval towns, a tradition in the arts, and cuisine. Its infrastructure and healthcare system contribute to its quality of life.

22. Iceland

Iceland is known for its natural features, including glaciers, geothermal springs, and northern lights. The country’s commitment to sustainability and renewable energy has made it a leader in environmental practices. Iceland’s population benefits from healthcare, education, and gender equality.

21. Austria

Austria has a high quality of life, cultural heritage, and Alpine landscapes. Vienna, its capital, is regularly ranked among the most livable cities, thanks to its air quality, safety, and transport systems. Austria’s economy is driven by manufacturing and tourism.

20. Finland

Finland often ranks as one of the happiest countries in the world. It has a strong education system, social welfare programs, and a commitment to equality. Finland also has environmentally friendly landscapes, with forests and lakes. Innovation and entrepreneurship thrive in the country.

19. Spain

Spain’s cultural heritage, art, architecture, and cuisine make it a top tourist destination. Its economy is supported by tourism, manufacturing, and agriculture. Spain’s lifestyle and family values contribute to its quality of life, with festivals and traditions celebrated nationwide.

18. South Korea

South Korea has seen significant progress in the global market, driven by technological innovation and entertainment. Its economy is based on electronics, automobiles, and shipbuilding. South Korea’s advances in education and healthcare contribute to a strong standard of living.

17. United Arab Emirates

The UAE has seen rapid development, especially in cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, marked by architecture and luxury. Its economy, based on oil, tourism, and real estate, has created wealth. The UAE’s infrastructure and focus on technology and sustainability have strengthened its global role.

16. China

China’s influence has expanded, particularly in trade, manufacturing, and technology. With a large population and diverse landscape, China is a global power. It has invested heavily in infrastructure, including high-speed rail and cities, while its cultural influence continues to grow through media.

15. Italy

Italy is known for its contributions to art, fashion, and food. Its landscapes, from Tuscany to Amalfi, attract tourists. Italy’s economy is built on manufacturing, especially in automobiles and luxury goods, along with its rich cultural contributions.

14. Singapore

Singapore is an example of economic success and efficient governance. Known for its cleanliness, safety, and business environment, Singapore is a financial hub. It also ranks high in education and healthcare, blending cultures with a focus on urban sustainability.

13. Netherlands

The Netherlands is recognized for its progressive values, quality of life, and environmental focus. The Dutch are innovators in urban planning and renewable energy. The country’s economy is driven by agriculture, technology, and trade, with Amsterdam as a centre of culture.

12. France

France’s global influence includes art, fashion, and philosophy, along with leadership in international politics. Paris is a cultural and economic centre. France’s economy is supported by aerospace, automobiles, and luxury goods, while its landscapes and history attract tourists.

11. Norway

Norway ranks high in quality of life, due to its wealth, social welfare system, and natural landscapes. The country is a leader in renewable energy, especially hydropower. Norwegians enjoy healthcare, education, and a strong work-life balance.

10. Denmark

Denmark is known for social equality, environmental focus, and a welfare system. Its commitment to green energy has made it a global leader in climate change efforts. Copenhagen is regularly ranked as one of the world’s most livable cities.

9. New Zealand

New Zealand is a country of natural beauty, with a focus on sustainability and social equality. Its healthcare system, education, and work-life balance contribute to its population’s well-being. The country also has a growing film industry, with its scenic landscapes playing a key role.

8. United Kingdom

The UK remains influential in economics, politics, and culture. London is a financial hub, and the country’s history and contributions to the arts, science, and literature are significant. The UK is also a leader in education and research.

7. Germany

Germany is Europe’s largest economy and excels in manufacturing and innovation. Known for its engineering, particularly in the automotive industry, Germany also leads in renewable energy and technology. Its welfare system, standard of living, and education make it a desirable place to live.

6. Sweden

Sweden is recognized for its quality of life, environmental focus, and social welfare system. Innovation and entrepreneurship are strong, with a focus on sustainability and technology. Sweden’s policies on gender equality and education make it a forward-looking nation.

5. Australia

Australia’s standard of living, natural landscapes, and lifestyle make it one of the best countries. Its economy relies on mining, agriculture, and tourism. Cities like Sydney and Melbourne are consistently ranked among the most livable due to healthcare and education.

4. Canada

Canada is known for its culture, landscapes, and quality of life. It leads to social progress, with a commitment to equality, education, and healthcare. Canada’s economy is strong, driven by natural resources and technology.

3. United States

The United States remains a global superpower, with influence in politics, economics, and culture. As one of the world’s largest economies, the U.S. is home to tech companies and entrepreneurs. Its higher education system and dynamic economy continue to attract opportunities.

2. Japan

Japan’s technology, robotics, and manufacturing have made it a global leader. It balances modernity and tradition, from advanced cities to historic temples. Japan’s infrastructure and commitment to sustainability enhance its global standing.

1. Switzerland

Switzerland ranks as the best country due to its quality of life, political neutrality, and economy. Known for its banking sector, engineering, and luxury goods, Switzerland also has a skilled workforce. Its landscapes, including the Alps and lakes, make it a destination for tourists.

