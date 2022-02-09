George, Fashola appointment to deepen Lagos PPP, agric ecosystem – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed the addition of Ope George and Oluwarotimi Fashola as Special Advisers on Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) and Agriculture (Rice Mill Initiative) respectively, will deepen the governance ecosystem of the state as well as boost his cabinet.

The governor swore in the two special advisers during the weekly state executive council meeting at the Executive Chamber in Lagos House, Ikeja.

According to Sanwo-Olu, George and Fashola came into the state executive council with a lot of experience in public and private partnerships and Agriculture to add value to the system.

“We believe this addition to our cabinet will further strengthen our ability to deliver all that we promised our citizens because we need people in strategic positions. We need people that have sufficient authority to be able to dispense their responsibilities,” he said.

Ope George, was the director-general, Lagos State Office of Public-Private Partnerships before his appointment as special adviser to the governor. While commenting on his appointment as the Special Adviser on PPP, George assured Lagosians that he will continue to explore more public-private arrangements that would bolster the infrastructural renewal and development vision of the administration in line with the governor’s T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda.

“I would like to express my deep and profound appreciation to our amiable Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for considering me worthy of this new appointment as a Special Adviser and a member of the Lagos State Executive Council.

“With my elevation, I recommit myself to work harder for the growth and development of our dear Lagos State. The Public-Private Partnerships that I superintendent over will continue to be the hub for delivering socio-economic infrastructure that delivers value and improve the quality of life of Lagosians,” George said.

George’s rich public and private sectors’ experience also includes deputy managing director, Lekki Free Zone, and senior special assistant on Economic Matters under the administration of former governor Babatunde Fashola.

He has also previously served as an executive with KPMG, United Kingdom, and Senior Associate with Citibank.