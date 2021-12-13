Frontier Homes set to celebrate 2nd year anniversary

Frontier Homes, a real estate subsidiary of Frontier Commercial Services Limited, is set to host a grand celebration of its 2nd year anniversary, which is scheduled for the 21st of December, 2021.

The real estate corporate giant has achieved remarkable successes in the past 24months of its operation, particularly in its prompt allocation of lands to buyers, as well as recording several promo launch events, while it flags off a unique campaign aiming to help Nigerian youths and young professionals to acquire landed properties without having to pay a dime.

Frontier Homes has been a reliable source of income to over a hundred youths in the past 2years and is looking to achieve more through its campaign mantra: ‘Own a plot of land with zero cash.’

Read also: Real estate expert Frank Okosun wins NNLA ‘Business Excellence’ award

The Managing Director, Olalekan Oseni affirms that “The goal of the company is to provide financial and estate empowerment opportunities to a million Nigerian youths within the first ten years of operations.”

The anniversary celebration is intended to inspire and motivate the dynamic team and the entire workforce to upstage their efforts and achieve greater results in the coming years.

Invariably, the event is an avenue for providing an exciting opportunity to refocus on its brand’s core messaging, reflecting on past successes, as well as flagging off clients- based new strategies and more sustainable programmes for the future.