Real estate expert Frank Okosun wins NNLA ‘Business Excellence’ award

Chief Executive officer of Knight Frank Nigeria, Frank Okosun has received the 2021 Nigerian National Legacy Prize for Business Excellence Award in recognition of his extensive expertise and proven business strategies.

The award was conferred on him after a series of nominations that cut across various award categories with an array of reputable Nigerian Business Icons.

Ovie Odubu. executive secretary of the NNLA said since 2010, the Nigerian National Legacy Awards have been rewarding the innovators, the success stories and the ethical entrepreneurs of Nigerian businesses. Not just because they think it would be good to give them a pat on the back, a trophy and a ‘well done.

According to Odubu, the awards exist because the Nigerian National Legacy Awards truly believe that business has a key role to play in tackling the major issues faced by Nigeria and the world at large; Unemployment, Climate change, ongoing conflicts, widespread poverty.

Frank Okosun has been profiled in the award category “Large Business of the Year/ Capacity Building and Development Award”. His nomination is propelled by his vast and undisputed proven business record. No doubt he stands out amongst his contemporaries.

He is a Fellow Member of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers – NIESV. A distinguished recipient of several awards and accolades. Frank is the Senior Partner and CEO of Knight Frank, Nigeria, the world’s largest Real Estate Firm. His firm Knight Frank was established in Nigeria in 1965. Knight Frank Nigeria’s vast growth has been due to its high standards of professionalism, commercial acumen and integrity. The company is the world’s largest independent residential and commercial property consultancy.

Frank Okosun is a 25-year commercial real estate industry veteran, leading a diverse team of real estate professionals. He specializes in applying his expertise and market knowledge to broker commercial office, industrial, retail and family properties. He enjoys a stellar reputation for quick, timely response to each client’s needs and concerns. Respected by his colleagues, for his dynamic ability to empower agents and create a collaborative, cooperative team. His mobile gadgets and email are always at hand.

The result of such professionalism is his extensive portfolio of clients and referrals. Clients choose to work with Frank because of his unique combination of professionalism, infectious enthusiasm and vitality. His strong base of loyal repeat customers is the reason he has been so successful for over 25 years in the ever-increasing competitive sales environment.

Frank is an alumnus of Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi and Lagos State University. The father of four children and married for over 20 Years. An enthusiastic member of prestigious clubs, Ikoyi Club 1938, Port Harcourt Polo Club and Metropolitan Club.

In addition to his corporate responsibilities, Frank is passionate about promoting education and assisting the less privileged. When he is not at work, he’s either at the gym, keeping fit, playing lawn tennis or golf.