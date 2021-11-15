Nigerian National Legacy Awards unveils recipients for Business Excellence awards

Nigerian National Legacy Awards has announced nine recipients for the 2021 prize for Business Excellence awards in Abuja.

Ovie Odubu, executive Secretary of the Nigerian National Legacy Awards says the NNLA project has since its inception in 2010 honoured deserving Nigerians who have written their names boldly on the sands of time by living exemplary life worth of emulation and contributing tirelessly to the growth and development of Nigeria.

According to him, since its inception in 2010, We have taken it upon ourselves to single out individuals and organizations who despite the prevailing economic meltdown, have worked tirelessly to provide a support base for the Nation’s economy.

Odubu said the recipients for the 2021 Nigerian National Legacy Prize for Business Excellence were carefully selected and being celebrated for their innovation, resilience, achievements and proven excellence in their various fields on endeavours.

He further said that the 2021 Business Excellence Winners include a diverse array of individuals from internationally recognised businesses, nonprofits to local grassroots programmes.

“Each winner has differentiated themselves through their innovative approach to solving some of Nigeria’s Business toughest and most pressing challenges. Collectively, this year’s award winners helped address important issues spanning the Oil and Gas, Banking & Financial services, healthcare, housing support services, and urban agriculture”, he said.

Commenting further, Odubu said an appointed board of encompassing members of the press and various social sector leaders making up the award Jury Board carefully evaluated the profiles of the top 45 Finalists to determine the Winners across the various award categories.

Each recipient’s profiles were designed specifically to highlight innovation and showcase impact. The jury board decided the Winners by directly evaluating how unique their problem-solving approach was and the direct impact it had on the Nigerian Public.

Those profiled for the 2021 Nigerian National Legacy Prize for Business Excellence includes Olukayode Pitan, managing director of the Bank of Industry; Sunny Eromosele Eboh, foremost industrialist and educationalist of Mudiame International Limited; Emmanuel Udofia of Suneses Energy Limited, Dipo Jimoh of Barama Energy Resources; Bolutife Odunsanya of Trexm Oil and gas Services Limited; Frank Okosun of Knight Frank Nigeria and Vincent Ajilo of Ajivin Group of companies.

Others include’ Hisham Jarmakani of HBSC and Greenkey Facilities Management Services and Dare Jeremiah of Feddo Group.

Ovie Odubu reassured the public that the 2021 award recipients represent the will of the Nigerian people and the selection process was strictly merit based and devoid of bias. He further admonished the selected winners never to relent in their contributions and selfless service to the Nation as they are being looked upon as Nigeria’s beacon of hope.