Nigerian National Legacy Awards unveils prize for Industry Excellence

Determined to honour outstanding individuals who have excelled in business despite tough economic hurdles, Nigerian National Legacy Awards (NNLA) has unveiled a prize for Industry Excellence.

The awards known as Nigerian National Legacy Prize for Industry Excellence is focused on honouring outstanding individuals who despite the tough hurdles of doing business in Nigeria have maintained and exhibited excellent business standards worthy of emulation.

Ovie Odubu, executive secretary, Nigerian National Legacy Awards said the event is aimed at recognising innovation and excellence amongst the upper echelons in the Nigerian industrial sector.

Odubu noted that the awards have evolved to recognise major trends, achievements and innovations with categories that are revised every year to ensure their ongoing relevance to the rapidly evolving Industrial nature of Nigeria.

According to Odubu, “Each year, the NNLA works closely with business leaders, political figures, entrepreneurs and academics as they provide invaluable support for the awards. Fifteen categories have been distinctively made available for members of the public to Nominate deserving individuals”.

“The nomination porter was made available to Nigerians for over a month to nominate deserving individuals to fill up various categories of the Nigerian National Legacy Prize for Industry Excellence which span across the Nigerian Industrial sector”.

He further thanked Nigerians for the pivotal role they played in previous Awards initiated by the board that produced quintessential personalities drawn from all works of life. The NNLA will continue to ensure that only the best and most deserving are selected for this prestigious honour Odubu said.