Free meals: Dufil targets 2 million less-privileged Nigerians to mitigate economic hardship

Dufil Prima Foods Limited, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, has continued its nationwide provision of free lunch to school children to cushion the effects of the current economic hardship.

The initiative has also seen the company donate free cartons of the product to the less-privileged in Ajegunle and Oworonshoki communities of Lagos State as it hopes to feed at least two million Nigerians.

According to the company, the initiative carried out in partnership with several non-governmental organisations, was flagged off with the donation of over 200 cartons of Indomie noodles to residents in the Ojodu area of the state.

The latest donations carried out in partnership with ‘Dreams From The Slum Empowerment Initiative’, an Ajegunle-based NGO and Lagos Food Bank Initiative in Oworonshoki, witnessed the provision of free Indomie noodle meals to all students and pupils of four schools in the Ajegunle area, as well as the distribution of free cartons of Indomie Noodles to hundreds of Nigerians in the two communities.

The schools visited were My Dream Stead School, Dabet School, Waves of Impact School and Dexzel School, all in the Ajegunle area of Ajeromi/Ifelodun LGA.

Speaking at the presentation of the Indomie Noodles lunch, and free Indomie Noodles cartons, Temitope Ashiwaju, group corporate communications and events manager of Dufil Prima Foods Limited said the brand is committed to helping the needy in society by complementing the government’s efforts to curb hunger in some indigent communities around the nation.

Ashiwaju said that the Indomie brand decided to go into different communities all over the country to give them some kind of intervention by providing free feeding to schools and also giving out cartons of noodles to people in the communities.

“We know that we probably will not be able to solve all the problems at a time, but we know that little by little, if we continue like this, we will give some succour to a good number of people, and put smiles on the faces of Nigerian, as we hope that things will gradually get better.”

Ashiwaju further noted that Indomie’s kindness does not just stop at the communities already visited, noting it is a continuous thing and it is free of charge.

“Our target is to reach out to two million vulnerable people and the initiative will be done in the 6 geo-political zones in Nigeria,” he said

Isaac Success Omoyele, Founder, ‘Dreams From The Slum Empowerment Initiative’, expressed delight at the opportunity to join Indomie Noodles to put smiles on the faces of children and the vulnerable members of his Ajegunle community, especially now that the prices of food have risen beyond the reach of most Nigerians.

On his part, Michael Sunbola, the President/Executive Director, of Lagos Food Bank Initiative lauded the partnership with Dufil Prima Foods to feed the vulnerable, adding that this is going to unlock a whole room of opportunities for collaboration.

He charged other corporate organisations to take a cue from Indomie’s laudable initiative.

One of the beneficiaries, a sexagenarian, Chinwe Oranye, expressed the delight of all the recipients and thanked Indomie Noodles’ for their kind and timely intervention.

“This is amazing. You people have put smiles on people’s faces, especially at a time like this when everybody is facing hardship. May God continue to bless you and bless Indomie company,” Oranye said.

Other beneficiaries, including students and pupils, echoed similar sentiments and were full of thanks and prayers for the company for the lunch treats and free cartons of Indomie.

The current intervention is just one of Dufil Prima Foods Limited’s Corporate Social Responsibility strategic footprints in giving hope to the vulnerable.

Others include the provision of medical supplies and equipment to government primary health facilities, the provision of educational supplies to public schools, as well as scholarships to students. The brand recently gave out scholarships worth N5 million to indigent students from Lagos State.