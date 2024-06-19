Foundation partners oil producers to empower federal civil service

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, a non-profit organisation, has partnered with the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) to empower directors in the Federal Civil Service with essential leadership, project management, and communication skills through a targeted training programme.

According to the Foundation, this collaborative effort will be implemented in collaboration with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

“This programme exemplifies the Foundation’s commitment to capacity building, facilitating eight-week internships for civil servants across a diverse range of private sector organisations,” the Foundation said in a release.

Bukky Akinsemoyin, Director of Funding and Partnerships at the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, said that the partnership and support from the OPTS is a critical initiative to boost the public sector.

“Equipping Directors in the Civil Service with the necessary skills will greatly enhance their ability to deliver essential services and drive national development. This initiative exemplifies the positive impact that can be achieved when the public and private sectors come together.”

According to the Foundation, the initiative highlights its unwavering commitment to strengthening public sector leadership and efficiency.

OPTS, recognising the importance of a well-equipped Civil Service, enthusiastically supports this training programme. “We at OPTS are firm believers in supporting initiatives that strengthen the Nigerian public sector,” said, Gwueke Ajaifia, the Executive Director of the OPTS,

He further emphasised that “by investing in the capacity of Directors, we are investing in the future of Nigeria. OPTS is proud to partner with the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation on this impactful programme.”

OPTS is an industry group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry representing about 30 member oil and gas companies that are registered in Nigeria and have an Oil Prospecting License or an Oil Mining License.

“Building on past successes like the collaborative digital skills programme for civil servants with the OHCSF and Microsoft (executed by Wootlab Foundation), this initiative exemplifies the Foundation’s unwavering commitment to empowering Nigeria’s Civil service.

“The Foundation’s reach extends beyond the domain of digital fluency, as exemplified by its collaboration with the OHCSF on the Leadership Enhancement and Development Programme (LEAD-P),” the statement read.