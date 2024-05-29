Foundation, UNILAG empower three innovators with N3.5m

The Oladele Fajemirokun Foundation, in partnership with the University of Lagos Entrepreneurship and Skills Development Center (ESDC), has empowered three Nigerian innovators with N3.5 million at the second edition of the Business Innovation and Talent Expression (BITE) program.

The BITE competition winners are Father Chow, who emerged as the champion, securing an N2 million grant, Phoenix secured the second position, receiving a grant of N750,000 and Fladov claimed the third spot, also awarded N750,000.

Read also: WSSS: Bridging the gap for Nigerian students seeking international degrees

With the first edition in 2022, this initiative was designed to integrate traditional education with practical business solutions, culminating in a captivating competition that showcased the inventive and entrepreneurial spirit of young Nigerian students.

Olawunmi Fajemirokun, Executive Director of Oladele Fajemirokun Foundation, said: “We are extremely proud of our effort to foster innovation and entrepreneurship, exemplifying our commitment to nurturing talent and forward-thinking leadership.

“We are looking forward to the 3rd edition happening in Ibadan later this year.”

The Oladele Fajemirokun Foundation, renowned for its dedication to nurturing young talents and fostering innovation, played a pivotal role in the success of the BITE program. This venture highlights the Foundation’s commitment to creating an environment where academic knowledge and practical business acumen coexist, fostering sustainable development in Nigeria.

Expressing gratitude, Father Chow remarked, “We started in January 2022 and we sold out over 843 packs of our Bread Sandwich in 10 days…I am grateful to God for this opportunity and the Oladele Fajemirokun Foundation, it’s a dream come true to win this funding.

Read also: Aspira lifts BUK students extra burden with laundromat donation

“With this, we will be able to scale and expand to get bicycles to run deliveries and do more on the marketing side”

The BITE initiative exemplifies the potential of young Nigerians and the significance of providing platforms that empower them to translate their ideas into viable business solutions.