Foundation, ALX to fund tech scholarship with $500,000

Patoranking Foundation, in partnership with ALX Africa, will sponsor a tech initiative aimed at young Africans with $500,000.

This scholarship will be part of the Patoranking Foundation Tech Scholarships. It will provide 40 young tech-savvy Africans access to technology programmes in data analytics, cloud computing, and Salesforce Administration.

“ALX Africa shares our commitment to empower tomorrow’s leaders via access to advanced digital skills that are critical to future employability and entrepreneurship, and we are delighted to partner with them. T

his step takes us closer to our goal of equipping one million Africans within the next 10 years,” said Patrick Okorie, Founder of Patoranking Foundation, in a statement.

Fred Swaniker, founder of ALX Africa, added, “Through our collaboration with Patoranking Foundation, we hope to empower tomorrow’s tech disruptors and innovative community leaders with the most in-demand hard and soft skills to solve the problems of the continent and beyond.”

According to the partners, the $500,000 tech partnership will be open to youths aged between 18 and 34 from all parts of Africa. Beneficiaries can choose to learn fully remotely or at any of ALX Africa’s hubs in Johannesburg, Accra, Lagos, Casablanca, Addis Ababa, Nairobi, Kigali, or Cairo.