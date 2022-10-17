Five things to know to start your Monday

Lagos leads other states with N753b IGR collection in 2021

Lagos State collected the highest Internally-Generated Revenue (IGR) of N753.46 billion in 2021 followed by the FCT which collected N131.92 billion.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated on Sunday in Abuja that in 2020, Lagos State also led other states in IGR collection when it got N660 billion, followed by Rivers at N117.19 billion.

In 2019, Lagos State also took the lead when it collected N646.61 billion again, followed by Rivers that collected N169.6 billion.

The NBS stated in its Internally Generated Revenue at States Level (2019 – 2021) report that the 36 states of the federation combined collected N1.64 trillion as IGR in 2019.

It stated that 64.65 per cent of the revenue collected by the states was from taxes.

Read also: ODUA presents share certificate to Lagos State

Sanwo-Olu congratulates new Ekiti governor, Oyebanji, deputy

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State has congratulated the newly sworn-in Governor of Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji, and his deputy, Monisade Afuye.

According to NAN, Gboyega Akosile, Gov. Sanwo-Olu Chief Press Secretary said in a statement that the governor described Oyebanji’s assumption into office as a blessing for the people of the state.

He urged the people of Ekiti to support the new governor and his deputy, for continuous growth and development of the state.

Sanwo-Olu said that Oyebanji and Afuye’s landslide victory at the June 18 governorship election and their swearing-in as Ekiti governor and deputy governor, is a testament to the good works the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government had done in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, who attended the swearing-in along with the Presidential candidate of the APC, Sen. Bola Tinubu and some other state governors at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti, urged Oyebanji to continue the good works of his predecessor, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

He also commended Fayemi for his commitment and selfless service to Ekiti and her people, as Fayemi did his best to transform and develop the Fountain of Knowledge state during his tenure.

PDP Guber candidate pledges continuation of projects in Lagos

Abdul-Azeez Adediran, the Lagos State PDP Governorship Candidate, said that he won’t abandon any inherited public-interest projects if he emerged governor in 2023.

According to NAN, Adediran, disclosed this on Sunday at the official unveiling of his manifesto in Lagos, said all hands must be on deck regardless of party’s affiliation to elect a truly independent governor in 2023.

He said that projects embarked on by the current administration in the state was for the people of Lagos state and would be continued by his administration when elected.

‘We will only review and find out if they are properly approved under the procurement laws. We will finish every project when we come in.”

The governorship hopeful, who noted that the main opposition party was thirsty of winning the state in the 2023 general elections to change the face of governance, urged all lovers of Lagos State to join hands to rescue the state in 2023.

Adediran, who noted that he was contesting the poll to win the election, said that his campaign team would visit all the 245 wards in the state and feel the pulse of the people in all the communities.

Uganda introduces lockdown measures to halt spread of Ebola

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni said on Saturday the government was implementing an overnight curfew, closing places of worship and entertainment, and restricting movement into and out of two districts affected by Ebola for 21 days.

According to Reuters, the measures aimed at curbing the spread of the disease will be introduced immediately in Mubende and Kassanda districts in central Uganda, the epicentre of the epidemic, he said in a televised national address.

“These are temporary measures to control the spread of Ebola. We should all cooperate with authorities so we bring this outbreak to an end in the shortest possible time,” Museveni said.

Museveni said 19 people have died since the east African nation announced the outbreak of the deadly hemorrhagic fever on Sept. 20.

Gunmen kill 11 at Russian army base in new blow to Moscow’s Ukraine campaign

Russia has opened a criminal investigation after gunmen shot dead 11 people at a military training ground near the Ukrainian border, authorities said on Sunday, as fighting raged in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Russia’s RIA news agency, citing the defence ministry, said two gunmen opened fire with small arms during a firearms training exercise on Saturday, targeting personnel who had volunteered to fight in Ukraine. RIA said the gunmen, who it referred to as “terrorists,” were shot dead.

The incident in the southwestern Belgorod region was the latest blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” in Ukraine. It came a week after a blast damaged a bridge linking mainland Russia to Crimea, the peninsula it annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Russia’s defence ministry said the attackers were from a former Soviet republic, without elaborating. A senior Ukrainian official, Oleksiy Arestovych, said the two men were from the mainly Muslim Central Asian republic of Tajikistan and had opened fire on the others after an argument over religion.

Reuters said that no member of the Ukrainian were available to confirm the comments by Arestovych, a prominent commentator on the war, or independently verify casualty numbers and other details.

“As a result of the incident at a shooting range in Belgorod region, 11 people died from gunshot wounds and another 15 were injured,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said, announcing the criminal investigation. It gave no other details.