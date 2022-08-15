ODU’A presents share certificate to Lagos State

Bimbo Ashiru, the group chairman, Odu’a Investment Company Limited, has presented to Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu, the Lagos State Government Odu’a Investment Share Certificate.

The presentation took place during a courtesy visit to the governor by the company’s board members at Government House, Ikeja, Lagos.

Ashiru said the company decided to hand over the share certificate to Sanwo-Olu to “silence doubting Thomases who don’t believe that Lagos State is part of the Odua Group.”

He reaffirmed Lagos State as a bonafide member of the Odu’a Investment Company Limited, adding that the board and management have been enjoying the support of the Lagos State Government to the company.

The Odua Investment boss said the focus of the board and management team, was to make Odu’a Investment Company Limited a world-class company.

He, however, requested more support from the state, noting that Odu’a was ready to partner and work with the state government for more business opportunities in hospitality, real estate, tourism and agriculture, especially the Imota Rice Mill.

Sanwo-Olu in his response said the Lagos State Government was willing to partner with Odu’a Investment to deepen the relationship among the Southwest states in agriculture, hospitality, oil and gas, tourism and other business opportunities.

“We thank you for putting paid to the question of whether Lagos State has been brought in as part of Odu’a Investment. Lagos State before now has been accepted as an equal partner, and equal shareholder with governors of the five other states and we are all equal stakeholders in the group.

“We thank you for presenting our Share Certificate to us. We have enjoyed dividends a couple of times already and it goes to show that our investment is yielding the right results. Lagos State is happy that we have made that investment and we are part of a great and bigger agenda called the Odu’a Investment.

“We are willing to partner with Odu’a Investment Company on our Imota Rice Mill. The rice mill will be commissioned in October or November depending on the timing of our guest. It is something that we all need to celebrate. That would be the biggest single rice mill in the country and it is a pride for all of us.

“And coming out of the mill itself, there are many other businesses that also can springboard; rice plantation, rice paddy and all of it can be one of the areas in which we can look out for great business opportunities in Odu’a Investment Company.

“We are happy you are building a company that will outlive all of us. If our fathers can take it up 45 years ago to what it is now, we also must have a long-time view to ensure that we can position that company for another 30, 40 years from today. We will give you all the necessary support, cooperation, and encouragement,” he said.