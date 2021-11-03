First Bank unveils fully automated self-service branch

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s premier and leading financial inclusion services organisation has announced the launch of its fully automated branch, called the FirstBank Digital Experience Centre.

It is provided to put customers at an advantage in carrying out various activities on their own without interacting with anyone. The branch is a reinvention of digital banking solutions in the country as customers are exposed to a seamless world-class banking experience.

The self-service branch is built with a wide range of phased modern banking facilities which include humanoid robots equipped with Video Banking and Artificial Intelligence (AI), taking on the role of friendly branch staff; Teller Cash Recyclers (TCRs); Self-Service kiosks for non-financial transactions such as account update; Fast Track (Contactless) ATMs; Interactive Smart Screen to ensure effective and comprehensive consultation with bank sales staff via remote video connection.

Other services include paperless/electronic forms designed to promote timely resolution of complaints, dispensing of account statements and account enquiry/management, funds transfer, dispensing of new ATM cards; fixed deposit booking between N100,000.00 to N5,000,000.00, card services and management, cheque management, email and phone number update, ATM card and token block, amongst many others.

Expressing his delight on the initiative, Adesola Adeduntan, CEO, FirstBank said ‘with our Digital Experience Centre, we have reiterated our role in pioneering leading innovative technology-driven solutions that are central to enriching the experience of our customers in carrying-out various transactions using state-of-the-art-facilities with ease and convenience. Our self-service branch exemplifies the future of banking in Nigeria and we remain committed to putting You, our customers First.

The FirstBank Digital Experience Centre is piloted by the Bank’s remodelled Adetokunbo Ademola branch, Victoria Island. The milestone initiative is scheduled to hit other locations across the country’s geopolitical zones in the coming months.