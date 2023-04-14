Firm launches real estate product to woo millennials, Gen Z

Brill Realty Limited, a real estate firm in Lekki-Ajah, has said it had begun to create a safe haven investment for millennials and Gen Z with the launch of Canaan Manor 1, an allure of eco-estate living.

The company explained that Canaan Manor 1 was a real estate product specially designed to encourage millennials and gen-z to own a bankable and worthwhile real estate investment.

According to the promoters, Canaan Manor 1 envisioned to create a safe haven property investment and make property ownership easy and accessible for everyone especially the millennials and gen z.

The company said it was encouraging the millennials and gen z to live in an eco-friendly environment as envisioned by the company to build and develop sustainable cities.

Boluwatife Babarinde, CEO, Brill Realty Limited, said the company is focused on introducing to the market, a reliable, bankable and profitable real estate investment options that would help investors multiply and grow their wealth over a period of time.

“We make sure these properties are secured and safe and can be used whenever the investors are ready to make use of them,” he said.

According to him, a plot of land currently goes for N3million in Canaan Manor and can be easily spread across four months. “This current value is estimated to multiply over 100percent in the nearest future,” Babarinde said.

He said further that Canaan Manor is strategically located in Epe with close proximity to Africa’s largest Food and Logistic Park; the Lagos Film and Media City, Alaro City; the New International Airport, Tertiary Universities and other estates.

Babarinde further disclosed that Canaan Manor, which primarily consists of land offers, is in two phases (phase 1 and 2), aims to demystify the wrong mindset that young people/middle class individuals cannot own land.

“With our flexible payment options, we are trying to proffer a solution to correct that wrong mindset,” Babarinde said.