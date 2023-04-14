Legal considerations for layoffs and rightsizing

Stren and Blan Partners in partnership with BusinessDay Media organized a Labour and Employment Webinar on the 5th of April, 2023, and discussed the legal considerations and best practices for layoffs and rightsizing of the workforce.

The event, moderated by our Adenike Oguntoye of Stren and Blan Partners and Onyinyechi Ukegbu, Head, BusinessDay Legal Business had on the panel experienced labour and employment experts.

Marvis Oduogu, Team Lead for the Labour and Employment Sector at Stren and Blan Partners, differentiated between rightsizing and layoff and highlighted the legal requirements for either approach under Nigerian Law.

Hon. Justice N.C.C Ogbuanya of the National Industrial Court shared common mistakes and pitfalls observed from his experience in the judiciary, while Mr. Dion Masher of ENSAfrica confirmed South African jurisprudence’s recognition of the concept of layoff and rightsizing.

Also, Mrs. Ivie Imasogie-Adigun of Sahara Group gave insights into possible causes of layoffs from an HR expert’s perspective.

In general, the event proved to be captivating as the panelists shared valuable insights and advice on how organizations can manage their workforce effectively during times of challenges and uncertainty by presenting scenarios and practical tips.