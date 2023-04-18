Fintiri wins Adamawa guber poll

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has won re-election in the keenly contested gubernatorial election in Adamawa State.

Fintiri polled 430,869 votes to dedeat his closest rival, Aishatu Dahiru, popularly known as Binani of the All Progressives Cobgress (APC), who got 398,788 votes.

The Returning Officer in the Supplementary election, which took place last Saturday, announced the figures Tuesday.

Details later…