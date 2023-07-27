FG urged to adopt science, tech to fight poverty

The Nigerian government has been urged to employ science, engineering, and technology (SET) as a potent tool for poverty reduction and sustainable development of the country.

The call was contained in a communique issued at the end of the 6th annual international conference of the Institute of Technology of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

The theme of the two-day conference was “Revitalising engineering, technological, and science education toward Nigeria’s economic recovery”.

The communique, signed by Alagbe Michael and Olatunji Adebisi, chairman, and secretary respectively, of the local organising committee, said that “Education remains a critical factor for speedy development of the country, with SET as vital elements to drive the process.

“If Nigeria’s economy would recover via SET sectors, challenges like deficient legislative framework, regulatory ambiguities, unrealistic approaches, policies and regulatory gaps that are largely dependent on political will and conducive environment requires a more comprehensive approach to deal with, especially through academic institutions awareness such as this conference.

Presenters at the conference agreed that engineering, technology, and science courses were central to national development and economic empowerment.

They emphasised the need for every Nigerian to be conscious of happenings globally in order to meet up with international trends and space on SET education which ultimately would help in the quick recovery of the nation’s economy.