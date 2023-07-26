Senate condemns sit-at-home order in South East

The Senate has condemned the sit-at-home civil disobedience actions in the South East that have disrupted and destroyed economic activities and caused immeasurable financial losses for businesses, workers, and the local economy.

The Senate also stepped down the call for prayer consideration for releasing the imprisoned leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on bail to help tame the sit-at-home action.

The Senate admonished the Federal Government to collaborate with the Finish Government to extradite Simon Ekpa for prosecution.

In stepping down the prayer, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said it would be sub judice and offensive to the Senate House Rules.

The resolution was a sequel to a motion titled: Condemning the Disruptive Nature of ‘Sit-At-Home’ Demonstrations in the South East-Nigeria sponsored by Senator Osita Izunaso Bonaventure (Imo West) and co-sponsored by 14 other senators from the South East.

In his lead debate, the Lawmaker narrated bitterly how thousands of innocent lives have been lost since the action started. At the same time, properties worth over a trillion have been destroyed, which has resulted in investors leaving the region.

Izunaso raised concerns that if the activities of Simon Ekpa, who is issuing the illegal sit-at-home orders, are not checked, he may succeed in corrupting the minds of Nigerian youths and turning them against the government, which is equivalent to a treasonable felony.

“The sit-at-home civil disobedience actions in the South East have led to the disruption/destruction of economic activities and immeasurable financial losses for businesses, workers, and the local economy. Because when people are forced to stay at home, and businesses remain closed, productivity declines and income is reduced, affecting livelihoods and economic growth.

The “sit-at-home” protests disrupt the education of students, leading to missed classes and delays in academic progress. And such prolonged disruptions have long-term effects on students’ learning outcomes and educational development. The issues have also caused considerable inconvenience in the states, causing many public services to shut down.

“Disruption of essential public services, such as healthcare, transportation, and waste disposal, continues to have a severe impact during “sit-at-home” protests which adversely affect the wellbeing and safety of the general population living in the South East.

Also, the “sit-at-home” protests continue to lead to acts of violence and clashes with law enforcement agencies, leading to the uncountable loss of lives of innocent people, security agents and protesters. As this increases the potential for criminal elements to take advantage of the situation to engage in looting or other unlawful activities while the people stay home,” he added.

In his submission, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South) stressed that the sit-at-home action began in August 2021 when the IPOB leader was imprisoned and used the sit-at-home to kill and burn houses of innocent people, including police officers.

According to him, the Senate should know that there is no one in the South East except the criminals who support the sit-at-home and called on Nigeria not to see it as a South East issue but as a Nigerian one.

“The people also told me that they have been threatened several times when they dare to leave their houses. When these criminals see people outside or driving their cars, they shoot them with the excuse of “sitting at home”. Senator Kalu and I have also been attacked,” he added.

Senator Uzor Kalu also gave several accounts of problems caused by the criminal and advised the Governors of the states to look into the issue as soon as possible.

“These boys have caused industrial problems in the south East. It is no longer a case of IPOB but is now criminal. They attacked I and Abaribe, and the Governors of these states must come together to fight against this,” he noted.

The Senate resolved against the motion for any political solutions to the IPOB leaders’ ordeal.

The Senate, therefore, condemned the “sit at home” in totality and the nefarious activities of Simon Ekpa, the gang leader, while urging the Federal Government to collaborate with the Finish government and extradite Simon Ekpa for prosecution.

They invite the Minister of Foreign Affairs (when appointed) and relevant stakeholders to conduct a thorough investigation to bring other sponsors of the act to book.

The Senate mandates the Federal Government and security agencies to use technology to curb the menace by tracking the culprits and bringing them to book.

Meanwhile, shortly after plenary, Senator Izunaso, while speaking to journalists, insisted that a political approach remains the best way to handle the case.