FG unveils new education standards for teachers in Nigeria

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has unveiled a reviewed professional standard for school leadership in basic and secondary education, to improve the quality of education in the country.

Tahir Mamman, the minister of education, said the standards serve as a comprehensive framework designed to support and enhance the effectiveness of school leadership, providing a clear pathway for professional growth and institutional success.

Mamman, who spoke at the public presentation of the professional standards for school leadership in Nigeria, on Thursday, in Abuja, noted that the demands on school leaders have never been greater than now. According to him, the global pandemic, technological advancements, and evolving societal expectations, and educational environment have been reshaped, making visionary leadership more crucial than ever.

The minister said the professional standards for school leadership were anchored on key principles that reflect the core values, including integrity and ethical leadership, instructional leadership, inclusive leadership, collaborative, innovative and visionary leadership.

“These standards are the product of extensive research, consultation, and collaboration. They embodied the collective wisdom and insights of experienced educators, policymakers, and experts in the field.

“We recognise that leadership development is an ongoing process, and we pledge to provide the necessary resources, training, and support to help our leaders meet and exceed these standards.”

Josiah Ajiboye, the registrar of TRCN, said the reviewed standards were necessary for elevating the educational standards and ensuring that every school leader in our country is equipped with the guidance and support necessary to foster excellence in our schools.

“The review of the professional standards for school leadership was undertaken to reflect the evolving instructional roles of school leaders and to provide a comprehensive guiding framework that addresses the contemporary challenges and opportunities within our education system.

“While the existing professional standards emphasise the administrative responsibilities of school leaders, there was a recognised need to establish comprehensive standards that address their crucial role in instructional leadership, which charged them with the responsibility to provide professional learning for teachers and are considered as the most effective type of leadership practice for improving student learning outcomes.

“As we present this document today, we are setting the stage for a transformative impact on the educational landscape of Nigeria.

“The standards outlined herein are intended to promote a culture of continuous improvement, professional growth, and accountability among school leaders.

“They serve as a roadmap for leadership excellence, emphasising the critical role of school teachers in shaping the future of our children and, by extension, the future of our nation.”