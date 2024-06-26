Oyo opens job portal for 7,000 primary school teachers

The Oyo State Government has said the job portal for public primary school teachers in the State will be opened by 6p.m on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, the Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, stated this while briefing newsmen at the Board headquarters in Ibadan.

Adeniran said the opening was part of the Oyo State Government’s bid to reduce unemployment amongst its citizenry.

The portal, according to Adeniran would register, each candidate with his/her email, phone number and National Identification Number (NIN), among other requirements, with a view to providing them jobs suitable for them, either as teachers or caregivers.

Adeniran gave the site address as subeb.jobportal.oyostate.gov.ng for the recruitment of 7,000 teachers and 100 caregivers.

According to him, the application will be on for the next three weeks, from June 25, 2024-July 9, 202