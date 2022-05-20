FG to reward innovative MSMEs

The Federal Government through its National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) clinics initiative is set to reward the most excellent, hard-working and innovative MSMEs in Nigeria.

Tola Adekunle-Johnson, the special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on MSMEs, while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, said that the 5th edition of the National MSME Awards would hold on June 27.

He said that the programme designed to commemorate the 2022 World MSME Day would provide an avenue for recognising and supporting outstanding small businesses in the country.

According to Adekunle-Johnson, 10 brand new cars and other cash prizes are to be won by the participants.

“Ten outstanding MSMEs in different categories will receive 10 cars and other prizes at the 5th edition of the awards which holds on June 27.

“The categories for this year’s awards include MSME award of excellence in agriculture, award of excellence in beauty, wellness and cosmetics and MSME award of excellence in creative arts.

“Others are MSME award of excellence in fashion and style, award in leather works, award in furniture and woodwork, award in manufacturing and award in tech and innovation-driven enterprise,’’ he said.

Adekunle-Johnson urged interested MSMEs to visit the website www.msmeclinics.gov.ng and fill out their application.

According to him, the portal will open for applications by 11:59 p.m. today, Thursday, May 19, 2022, and will close on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

According to him, the Federal Government is not relenting in its support for small businesses in Nigeria.

“The government is moving on with its support for the small businesses by sustaining a reward programme initiated in 2018.’’

He said that the initiative had impacted more than 600, 000 directly and indirectly, inspiring prospective business owners to strive for excellence.

Speaking on what qualifies a participant, Obassi Ettu, the deputy director, Engineering Design and Development, Raw Materials Research and Development Council, said participants must ensure that their products meet specifications and are competitive.

“The product must be indigenous and we want to see it promote local content and we must ascertain that the participants have the facilities.

“We want to ensure that the products are truly Nigerian,” Ettu said.

The National MSME Awards was conceived in 2018 to reward excellence, hard work and innovation in the MSME space.