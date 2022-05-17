FG, states plan tech-driven transportation system

The Federal Government collaborating with Nigeria’s 36 states is gathering experts in technology and transportation for a two-day national discourse that will drive policies towards a tech-driven transportation system in the country.

Frederic Oladeinde, Lagos State commissioner for transportation, who disclosed this to journalists in Lagos, Monday, said the conference which would also feature the exhibition of the latest transportation technologies, would take place between June 7 and 8, 2022 at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island.

According to Oladeinde, the event being organised under the auspices of the federal ministry of transportation by the Nigeria Transport Commissioners Forum, would feature transportation technology and investment opportunities in line with global best practices.

He said key decision-makers, experts, and operators from the road, rail, water, and air transportation sectors would be in attendance to discuss current and emerging trends in smart transportation infrastructure, with the goal of adopting and implementing these emerging trends in the Nigerian transportation space.

“Coming together under the same umbrella of nationwide Transport Commissioners will provide a better avenue for seamless implementation of conference resolutions,” he said.

The commissioner said leading manufacturers and providers of transportation technology solutions would showcase their latest future-proven transportation technology solutions during the exhibition which would also include a gala and industry award night to round out the event.

“Such technologically-driven transportation modems that will achieve smart Nigeria that can only be arrived at through a well-researched plan and implementation,” Oladeinde added.

Speaking also, Chinwe Uwaegbute, the executive secretary, Nigeria Transportation Commissioners Forum, said Lagos State was chosen as the host for the first edition of the national transportation conference/exhibition because of its well-structured strategic transport policies and management, which put it ahead of other states in the federation.