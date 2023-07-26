FG insists federal universities remain tuition -free

The federal government has insisted that all federal universities remain tuition-free even in the face of widely reported news of fee hikes across several public tertiary institutions.

Dele Alake, special adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy made this known on Wednesday, July, 26, 2023 when he said that the reports are inaccurate and not correct.

“We are aware that some universities have in recent weeks announced an increase in the amount payable by students on sundry charges.

However, the fact remains and we have confirmed that these are discretionary charges by each university for hostel accommodation, registration, laboratory and other charges.

They are not tuition fees. Authorities of these universities even made this fact clear enough in explaining the rationale behind these new fees. For avoidance of doubts, federal universities in Nigeria remain tuition-free,” he said.

Alake further explained that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains committed to his promise of ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of the economic situation of their parents, have access to quality tertiary education.

According to the presidential aide, “In addition to the Students’ Loans Scheme, under the Student Loans Bill signed into law by President Tinubu last month, which will go into implementation ahead of the next academic session in September, the federal government will also strengthen other mechanisms to support indigent students.

Read also: Tinubu calls for restraints as guards face off with Bazoum, Niger Republic’s leader

Parts of the government’s plans to make sure all diligent students complete their education on time, notwithstanding their parents’ financial situation, include work-study, merit-based scholarships and grants.”

However, many Nigerians have expressed disappointment in the statement from the office of the president.

Lucy Iruafemi, a parent said; My daughter is in the University of Benin, and as I speak the fee has been increased.

Does it make any difference what name it is called,” he queried.

Deborah Roberts, a teacher with children in both Federal University, Lokoja, and University of Lagos said the government is not being sincere with the statement.

“What we are saying is that the increment is outrageous for a public university where the government ought to subsidise the cost of education,” she noted.