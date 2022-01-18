FG commends NLNG on new cooking gas policy

The Federal government has commended Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited for suspending the exportation of cooking gas while approving 100 percent domestic supply of the product.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that on January 14, the NLNG said the move was designed to increase LPG availability in Nigeria, diversify its use and support the government’s Decade of Gas initiative.

The Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikeazor gave the commendation in a statement released by the Ministry’s Director of Press, Saghir el Mohammed.

Ikeazor said such a bold initiative was a welcomed development and a step in the right direction that would not only bring down the price of the commodity but also bring relief to our forests and the ecosystems.

The minister recalled that shortly after the increase in the prices of cooking gas in the country, millions of Nigerians could no longer afford the commodity and consequently resorted to firewood and charcoal as alternatives.

While regretting that cutting the forests for fuel wood and charcoal has been a major cause of deforestation and other climate change challenges, the Minister lamented that wood and charcoal smokes contribute to air pollution and other pollutants that produce greenhouse gases.

“ NLNG should be commended for its sensitivity and responsiveness to the plight of Nigerians.

“For us in the environment sector, this singular decision will not only help in restoring our forests and in addressing some of our climate challenges, but also facilitate the attainment of our Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and other aspects of the Paris Agreement.

“We in the environment sector strongly support and believe that by making gas available and affordable, being the cleanest of the fossil fuels, Nigeria is now set towards cutting down on its carbon emissions drastically, thus play a prominent role during the current energy transition period.”

NAN also reports that the NLNG is currently the highest single supplier of LPG to the domestic market, with an estimated 400,000 metric tonnes supplied in 2021.The milestone is coming just three months after the company supplied its first propane cargo into the domestic market and has developed a scheme to sustainably supply propane for usage in cooking gas blending as well as in agro-allied, autogas, power and petrochemical sectors of the Nigerian economy to further deepen gas utilization in Nigeria. NAN